Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Wednesday, Feb. 5

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 5. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net

Decatur Park District Special Recreation Association: KC Hall dance is canceled. 

Homework Hangout Club Inc.: Decatur after-school program canceled. 

Lincoln Land Community College: Closed at 2 p.m.

Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe: Closed until 8 a.m. Thursday. 

