Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Wednesday, Feb. 5

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 5. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net
Decatur Park District Special Recreation Association: KC Hall dance is canceled.
Homework Hangout Club Inc.: Decatur after-school program canceled.
Lincoln Land Community College: Closed at 2 p.m.
Wildflour Artisan Bakery and Cafe: Closed until 8 a.m. Thursday.
