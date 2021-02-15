Central Illinois cancellations, closures for Feb. 15 and Feb. 16

Lake Land College has cancelled all classes on Monday and Tuesday, including all online classes, and has closed all campus locations.

The Coles County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.

Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education reported that all its programs and services will be closed on Tuesday.

Dial-A-Ride in Coles and Douglas counties and the LifeSpan Center in Coles County will be closed on Tuesday.

Cross County Mall in Mattoon and its interior entrance merchants closed early at 2 p.m. Monday. Exterior entrance merchants JCPenney closed early at 4 p.m. and JoAnn Fabrics will close early at 5:30 p.m.

The Moultrie County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday.

The Douglas County Health Department will be closed on Tuesday. The closing includes both the main office at 1250 E. Highway 36, Tuscola, and the department's COVID-19 testing site at the Tuscola outlet mall.