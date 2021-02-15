Central Illinois cancellations, closures for Feb. 15 and Feb. 16

7 Day Forecast
This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 15. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net
Argenta-Oreana School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Sangamon Valley School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Warrensburg-Latham School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Maroa-Forsyth School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Meridian School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Central A&M School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday. All activities are postponed.
Cerro Gordo School District has cancelled classes for Tuesday.
Lutheran School Association has cancelled classes for Tuesday.
St. Patrick Catholic School has cancelled classes for Tuesday.
Holy family Catholic School will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School has cancelled classes for Tuesday.
The Macon County Courthouse is closed on Tuesday. All scheduled court dates will be rescheduled.
The Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St. is closed on Tuesday.
The Administrative/Records Division of the Macon County Sheriff's Office is closed Tuesday.
Macon County Animal Control Facility is closed on Tuesday.
Macon County Health Department is closed on Tuesday.
Workforce Investments is closed on Tuesday.
St. Patrick Monday Night Bingo at the Macon County Fairgrounds is cancelled.
Millikin University has suspended normal campus operations on Monday. Administrative offices will be closed, and all scheduled in-person classes, events, practices and meetings are canceled. Virtual/online classes and meetings will take place.
Decatur Public Library is closed Monday.
Eastern Illinois University has cancelled all classes for Monday. The university remains open.
Lake Land College has cancelled all classes on Monday and Tuesday, including all online classes, and has closed all campus locations.
The Coles County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.
Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education reported that all its programs and services will be closed on Tuesday.
Dial-A-Ride in Coles and Douglas counties and the LifeSpan Center in Coles County will be closed on Tuesday.
Cross County Mall in Mattoon and its interior entrance merchants closed early at 2 p.m. Monday. Exterior entrance merchants JCPenney closed early at 4 p.m. and JoAnn Fabrics will close early at 5:30 p.m.
The Moultrie County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday.
The Douglas County Health Department will be closed on Tuesday. The closing includes both the main office at 1250 E. Highway 36, Tuscola, and the department's COVID-19 testing site at the Tuscola outlet mall.
Charleston and Mattoon school districts both plan to keep all of school buildings closed on Tuesday and to have students engage in remote learning.