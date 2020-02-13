Central Illinois cancellations, closures for Thursday, Feb. 13

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 13. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net
Gospel Chapel Church: Evening services cancelled.
Decatur Public Schools: All elementary, K-8 and middle school after-school practices, competitions and activities cancelled.
Pla-Mor Danceland in Pana: This evening's dance is cancelled.
HISTORY PHOTOS: Snow photos from years past in the Decatur region
1942
1958
1977
1973
1973
1973
1960
1906
1940
1964
1964
1968
1964
1964
1965
1977
1965
1965
1931
1930
1930
1930
1929
1929
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!