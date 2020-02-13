Central Illinois cancellations, closures for Thursday, Feb. 13
This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 13. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net

Gospel Chapel Church: Evening services cancelled.

Decatur Public Schools: All elementary, K-8 and middle school after-school practices, competitions and activities cancelled. 

Pla-Mor Danceland in Pana: This evening's dance is cancelled.

