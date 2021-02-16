Central Illinois cancellations, closures for Tuesday, Feb. 16

7 Day Forecast
This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 15. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net
Social Services
The Decatur Macon County Senior Center will be closed Tuesday.
Northeast Community Fund will be closed all day Tuesday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur will be closed on Tuesday.
Dial-A-Ride in Coles and Douglas counties and the LifeSpan Center in Coles County will be closed on Tuesday.
Education
Millikin University has suspended normal campus operations for Tuesday. Administrative offices will be closed, and all scheduled in-person classes, events, practices and meetings are canceled. Virtual/online classes and meetings will take place.
Cornerstone Christian Academy has cancelled classes and athletic events for Tuesday.
Argenta-Oreana School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Sangamon Valley School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Warrensburg-Latham School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Maroa-Forsyth School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Meridian School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Central A&M School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday. All activities are postponed.
Cerro Gordo School District has cancelled classes for Tuesday.
Lutheran School Association has cancelled classes for Tuesday.
St. Patrick Catholic School has cancelled classes for Tuesday.
Holy family Catholic School will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School has cancelled classes for Tuesday.
Lake Land College has cancelled all classes on Tuesday, including all online classes, and has closed all campus locations.
Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education reported that all its programs and services will be closed on Tuesday.
Charleston School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Mattoon School Districts will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Oakland School District has cancelled all classes on Tuesday .
Public Buildings
The Macon County Courthouse is closed on Tuesday. All scheduled court dates will be rescheduled.
The Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St. is closed on Tuesday.
The Administrative/Records Division of the Macon County Sheriff's Office is closed Tuesday.
Macon County Animal Control Facility is closed on Tuesday.
Macon County Health Department is closed on Tuesday.
Workforce Investments is closed on Tuesday.
Decatur Public Library is closed Tuesday.
Illiopolis/Niantic Public Library is closed Tuesday.
The Coles County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.
The Moultrie County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday.
The Douglas County Health Department will be closed on Tuesday. The closing includes both the main office at 1250 E. Highway 36, Tuscola, and the department's COVID-19 testing site at the Tuscola outlet mall.
Mount Zion is under a snow emergency. Please remove all vehicles parked in the street as Mount Zion Public Works crews work to clear the roads.
