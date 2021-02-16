Central Illinois cancellations, closures for Tuesday, Feb. 16

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 15. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net

Social Services

The Decatur Macon County Senior Center will be closed Tuesday.

Northeast Community Fund will be closed all day Tuesday.

The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur will be closed on Tuesday.

Dial-A-Ride in Coles and Douglas counties and the LifeSpan Center in Coles County will be closed on Tuesday.

Education

Millikin University has suspended normal campus operations for Tuesday. Administrative offices will be closed, and all scheduled in-person classes, events, practices and meetings are canceled. Virtual/online classes and meetings will take place.

Cornerstone Christian Academy has cancelled classes and athletic events for Tuesday.

Argenta-Oreana School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.