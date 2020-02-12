Central Illinois cancellations, closures for Wednesday, Feb. 12

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 12. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net

Editor's note: This file has been corrected to remove incorrect information about Richland Community College.

Argenta-Oreana Schools: The 1A Girls High School Regional basketball games have been rescheduled for Thursday. All after-school practices and events are canceled.

Central A&M Schools: Freshman-sophomore boys basketball at Meridian, postponed. Eighth-grade sectional at Nokomis, rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. All practices and rehearsals are canceled.

Decatur Public Schools: Extracurricular activities, including practices and games, are canceled. Magnet Application Night is postponed to Feb. 19.

Maroa-Forsyth High School: Freshman scheduling night is rescheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

