Central Illinois cancellations, closures for Wednesday, Feb. 12

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 12. Have one to add? Email DECNews@lee.net
Editor's note: This file has been corrected to remove incorrect information about Richland Community College.
Argenta-Oreana Schools: The 1A Girls High School Regional basketball games have been rescheduled for Thursday. All after-school practices and events are canceled.
Central A&M Schools: Freshman-sophomore boys basketball at Meridian, postponed. Eighth-grade sectional at Nokomis, rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. All practices and rehearsals are canceled.
Decatur Public Schools: Extracurricular activities, including practices and games, are canceled. Magnet Application Night is postponed to Feb. 19.
Maroa-Forsyth High School: Freshman scheduling night is rescheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 19.
