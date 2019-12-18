Central Illinois congressman vote against impeachment, criticize process

BLOOMINGTON – Central Illinois congressmen Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood and Adam Kinzinger followed their Republican colleagues in voting against the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, as state and local party leaders reacted to the impeachment of the nation's 45th president.
“This is a sad day for the future of our country,” said Davis, who represents the 13th District.
“I somewhat equate it to the impeachment I went through with then Gov. (Rod) Blagojevich," state Rep. Dan Brady, a Bloomington Republican, said Wednesday afternoon. "It’s difficult but I think the partisan divide will be there. It distracts the Congress from many other important issues and it's politics. I wish things were different. We’ll see what happens in the Senate. I think the people are counting on just continued representation and getting the job done. These things are terrible distractions and they are fueled by politics.”
LaHood, who represents the 18th District, criticized the procedures leading up to impeachment. “The entire process has lacked due process, transparency, and fairness. Impeachment is the most consequential act Congress can take, and it is disappointing the Democrats are moving ahead with the fastest and most partisan impeachment process in our country’s history.”
His father, then-Congressman Ray LaHood, presided over the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.
Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, a former McLean County Board member who now represents the 16th District, said, "The American people deserve better than this broken process, and I for one look forward to getting back to work and restoring faith in our government.”
Erik Rankin, chairman of the McLean County Democratic Party, said, "... If this is so bad for the Democratic Party, as stated by the GOP, shouldn't they welcome the proceedings? The truth is, their national embarrassment is real and his conduct is unbecoming of any democratic leader. Only the third president in history to be impeached (let that sink in), this is the new Trump legacy."
But Connie Beard, chairman of the McLean County Republicans, said, "Being at odds with the style of governing by a sitting president does not constitute grounds for impeachment. The hope is that the Senate will make quick work of their portion of the trial as the American people have no taste for what they are being served by Congress."
Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider said Democrats had made a "partisan mockery of impeachment’s serious and grave nature."
Reporter Maria Nagle contributed to this story.