Central Illinois congressmen vote against impeachment, criticize process

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois c ongressmen Rodney Davis , Darin LaHood and Adam Kinzinger followed their Republican colleagues in voting against the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, as state and local party leaders reacted to the impeachment of the nation's 45th president.

“I somewhat equate it to the impeachment I went through with then Gov. (Rod) Blagojevich," state Rep. Dan Brady, a Bloomington Republican, said Wednesday afternoon. "It’s difficult but I think the partisan divide will be there. It distracts the Congress from many other important issues and it's politics. I wish things were different. We’ll see what happens in the Senate. I think the people are counting on just continued representation and getting the job done. These things are terrible distractions and they are fueled by politics.”