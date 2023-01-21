Central Illinois doctors say COVID is nearing a new era

DECATUR — Rates of respiratory illness are down in Central Illinois following surges late last year.

Concerns of a so-called “tripledemic” — notably high cases of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — have mostly faltered since the fall. In Decatur, flu cases peaked in early December after RSV spiked in September.

What’s next, doctors say, is a new era of COVID.

“We're moving toward what a lot of epidemiologists are referring to as the endemic phase,” said Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer at Decatur Memorial Hospital. “The endemic phase means COVID is just hanging around, and you've got some new variants that are popping up every year. And they're coming out, again, particularly in the winter months. So I would expect COVID to follow similar seasonal trends to what we see with influenza.”

That opinion extends to experts beyond Central Illinois.

Last week, the CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis also used the word "endemic" to describe the possible future of COVID. "If you look over the last two years, we have populations that have built up immunity, you have a virus that’s continuing to make shifts," Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told CNBC, "but I think what we’re going to settle into is more of an endemic environment with respect to coronaviruses and the COVID virus specifically."

In Ohio, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said last month that it was too early to tell when COVID might enter the endemic phase. But Roberts told The Columbus Dispatch that the virus could ultimately mimic the flu, returning each fall and winter. "Like the flu shot, I anticipate COVID boosters will be something we need annually," she said.

The possible nearing of COVID’s endemic phase comes as a new subvariant is spreading across the state.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 — unofficially dubbed "Kraken" by some — made up 43% of COVID cases across the U.S. and 14% in the Midwest as of the week ending Jan. 14. Those percentages were up 12.6% and 5.8%, respectively, from the week before.

Local hospitals could also still see post-holiday surges of COVID and other respiratory viruses, said Dr. Vinil Bhuma, chief medical officer at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. Winter is not over yet. With months of cold and flu season ahead, additional surges of flu, COVID or RSV, while not common, could be possible — as could subsequent or even simultaneous infections of multiple respiratory viruses.

Though the tripledemic might not have materialized as some feared, healthcare workers are now left preparing for a future that’s not easy to predict.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Cases of flu and RSV surge at various points every year. But in 2022, the end of most mask mandates and other pandemic-related mitigation measures resulted in a particularly unusual RSV spike.

“What was unique this year was, we really kind of pushed off an RSV surge for a couple of years,” Clark said. “We were doing more distancing, we were doing more masking, so the virus itself just really didn't have a lot of opportunities to go into that surge mode.”

In Central Illinois, last year's surge filled HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield to capacity, with some patients being referred for care outside the region.

But RSV cases have been on a steady downtrend since November in Decatur and across the state. For the state’s youngest patients, hospitalization rates are down, too.

“Regarding the ICU capacity, we have seen improvement in Pediatric ICU capacity; it was in the single digits in October and November. It is currently at about 30 percent of PICU beds available,” said Mike Claffey, an Illinois Department of Public Health spokesman, an email to Lee Enterprises.

According to IDPH and CDC data, COVID case rates are declining statewide.

As of Jan. 13, the CDC reported 59 counties in Illinois at an elevated COVID level, compared to 73 the week before. Three of those counties were at a high community level and 56 were at a medium level, compared to 28 and 45, respectively, the week before.

“I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels once again declining and hospital capacity remaining stable this week,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a news release last week.

“IDPH is closely monitoring the XBB ‘Kraken’ variant which is spreading in the northeastern United States and leading to increased cases and hospitalizations,” Vohra continued. “Although we are currently seeing low rates in Illinois at about 8% of clinical samples, it is important for all of us to prepare for and be aware of this emerging variant.”

Macon County is currently rated at a low community level, though data from the county health department shows a December increase in COVID cases and deaths, up about 500 cases from the month before.

“We saw a slight uptick in COVID hospitalizations in the second week of December, and now it decreased to single digits,” Bhuma said. “And of course, the hospitalizations for both RSV and influenza at St. Mary's Hospital have remained in single digits.”

Various Central Illinois hospitals saw flu case rate spikes in early December, somewhat early for an average cold and flu season.

In early December, Memorial Health leaders warned of rising flu cases at its area hospitals located in Decatur, Springfield, Taylorville, Lincoln and Jacksonville. At the time, the hospitals saw a collective 104 patients hospitalized with influenza, compared with just four at the same time the year before.

“This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive, early last month. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season.”

Both Bhuma at St. Mary's and Clark at DMH confirmed flu hospitalization numbers have gone down since December. But strains of COVID and flu circulating now seem to be more contagious than past strains, they said.

CORONAVIRUS FATIGUE

Keeping up with COVID guidelines, strains and other news amid unusual flu and RSV peaks can be difficult, Clark acknowledged.

“I think everybody's a little bit fatigued from following all the different variants and trying to guess what they're going to do and where they're going to spread,” he said.

The new Kraken variant is reportedly the most transmissible of the prior COVID variants, a sentiment previously expressed about the original Omicron strain and the Delta strain before that, he noted.

While people should be cautious of the newer and more transmissible strains, those newer strains could also be less life-threatening for vulnerable populations as COVID enters its endemic stage, Clark said.

All sources who spoke to Lee Enterprises for this story agreed that preventative measures such as vaccines already help to prevent serious illness in most cases.

“If you can get a vaccine, you're going to be better off in terms of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Clark said. “If you choose to wear a mask in public places, you will better protect yourself, a reasonable idea for the vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions. Wash your hands, that same stuff.

“We've kind of gotten coronavirus fatigue to an extent where, at this point, if you're a member of the general public and you don't know the general rules, that would be very surprising.”

It’s not too late to get vaccinated, the doctors said. Decatur-area residents can find vaccination clinics at a variety of local health providers, including Colee's Corner Drugs in Forsyth, Crossing Healthcare in Decatur and the Macon County Health Department.

Additionally, IDPH recommends all elderly and immunocompromised people regularly wear masks in indoor public places.

“We should be careful,” Bhuma said. “Especially because people gathered around and traveled around without masks and had social gatherings during this holiday season. So it's quite possible to have another surge with any of those viral infections, or all of those.”