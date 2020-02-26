You are the owner of this article.
Central Illinois drivers urged to use caution as snowfall continues
Central Illinois drivers urged to use caution as snowfall continues

Central Illinois drivers are being urged to use caution and slow down early Wednesday as snowfall continues and Illinois State Police respond to multiple weather-related crashes. 

Light to moderate snow is expected across the region this morning from Interstate 55 and east, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. Minor additional accumulations under 2 inches are possible, along with blowing and drifting.

Crashes and requests to assist drivers were occurring on Interstates 55 and 72 and state routes in Sangamon and Logan counties, state police said. The Illinois Department of Transportation's map of winter road conditions showed Central Illinois roads were largely covered in ice and snow shortly before 7 a.m. 

