Central Illinois farmers take advantage of fast start to planting season

BLOOMINGTON — At this time last year, Logan County farmer Bob Lindsey was still planting corn in a field between Lincoln and Bloomington. The spring weather patterns were nothing like most farmers had ever seen before and he, like most everyone else, was way behind.

Last Friday, he was standing in a field and some of the plants were beginning to gravitate toward knee level.

“It is just a little shy of ‘knee-high,’ but we are getting there,” he said. “And as long as it is knee-high by the Fourth of July, it’s going to be fine.”

Lindsey, like most Central Illinois farmers, finished planting last month and now is hoping the weather will cooperate during the summer growing season.

“There is never a perfect season, but I am happy where things are right now,” he said.

As of a week ago, the United States Department of Agriculture reported all but 2% of the corn had been planted in Illinois. At the same point last year, only 65% of the corn had been planted. The five-year average is 92%.