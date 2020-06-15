Central Illinois farmers take advantage of fast start to planting season

BLOOMINGTON — At this time last year, Logan County farmer Bob Lindsey was still planting corn in a field between Lincoln and Bloomington. The spring weather patterns were nothing like most farmers had ever seen before and he, like most everyone else, was way behind.
Last Friday, he was standing in a field and some of the plants were beginning to gravitate toward knee level.
“It is just a little shy of ‘knee-high,’ but we are getting there,” he said. “And as long as it is knee-high by the Fourth of July, it’s going to be fine.”
Lindsey, like most Central Illinois farmers, finished planting last month and now is hoping the weather will cooperate during the summer growing season.
“There is never a perfect season, but I am happy where things are right now,” he said.
As of a week ago, the United States Department of Agriculture reported all but 2% of the corn had been planted in Illinois. At the same point last year, only 65% of the corn had been planted. The five-year average is 92%.
Last year, the state recorded its wettest January through June on record and farmers didn’t get into the fields until June. Some even reported planting in July. Last year, after the first week of June, only 46% of the corn had emerged while that total stood at 90% last week. The five-year average is 85%.
But this year was much better.
“It was a fast start,” said Mike Orso, the news and communications strategist for the Illinois Farm Bureau. “As soon as the weather broke in April, the soil conditions were good and a lot of the crops got in during the month of April. But May was really rough. There was still quite a bit of work to do in May and the amount of rainfall in Central Illinois was almost like last year. But thankfully, we had that fast start in April, which we didn’t have last year.”
Orso said that even though the ground conditions were good in April, they weren’t perfect.
“April was cold,” he added. “Crops struggled to emerge. We then got the moisture and now lately, we have had the heat, so things are starting to make progress.”
Last spring’s heavy rains dropped production significantly. Soybean production fell nearly 10% last year and corn production was off 13%.
The USDA anticipates farmers will plant 8% more corn acres than last year. Corn planted for all purposes in 2020 is estimated at 97 million acres, which is an increase of 7.29 million acres from 2019’s plantings. The five-year national average for planted corn acres is 90.15 million acres.
Illinois farmers intend to plant 11.3 million acres of corn, just over the five-year average of 11.2 million acres and 8% above 2019’s final planted area. In 2019, 1.15 million acres of corn prevented from planting in Illinois due to excess moisture.
Illinois farmers are expected to plant 6% more soybean acres than last year. The USDA estimates farmers in the state to plant 10.5 million acres.
