Central Illinois has chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, weather service says

LINCOLN — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are forecast before 4 p.m. Wednesday with wind gusts potentially reaching 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm are then expected into the evening at an 80% chance of precipitation, the weather service says. Rainfall amounts should accumulate between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Scattered thunderstorms increasing in coverage over western IL this morning. Prepare for frequent lightning and heavy downpours! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/fam9ecKwYK— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) April 7, 2021
