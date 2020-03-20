Central Illinois hospitals, including 2 in Decatur, start 'no visitor' policies

Nine Central Illinois hospitals with HSHS Illinois system and Memorial Health System, including Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's in Decatur, will no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions.
The restrictions, announced in a joint statement, took effect at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital on Friday morning. They will begin at the other seven hospitals at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 21. The decision was made as part of the hospitals’ ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and healthcare professionals.
Family members and other support persons will be able to call each hospital for assistance in checking on patients and should give nursing staff their contact information.
In addition to HSHS St. Mary’s, the other affected HSHS Illinois hospitals are HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield; HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville; and HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield.
Memorial Health System’s five hospitals are Memorial Medical Center, Springfield; Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln; Decatur Memorial Hospital; Passavant Area Hospital, Jacksonville; and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
The new guidelines are as follows:
One support person will be allowed per patient in the maternity department. This must be the same person for the duration of the patient’s stay.
Patients undergoing surgery are permitted one support person over the age of 18.
Patients undergoing emergency care are permitted one support person over the age of 18.
Visitors under the age of 18 continue to be prohibited, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
Pediatric inpatients may have one parent or guardian as their support person.
Patients reporting for outpatient services should ask their support person to wait in the car until the visit is over.
Exemptions are also permitted for patients on end-of-life care. Please call the appropriate hospital (see list below) for guidance in specific situations.
The two health systems will also implement a screening process for anyone entering its hospitals. People entering will have their temperature checked with a forehead scan thermometer.
Individuals will not be allowed to enter if their temperature is above 100.4 F or if they display symptoms of acute respiratory illness, including coughing, shortness of breath and sore throat.
“We understand this no-visitor restriction is extremely difficult, especially for those who have loved ones in the hospital with severe health issues,” said E.J. Kuiper, HSHS Illinois president and CEO. “But along with many other hospitals across the nation, we are taking this step to keep our patients, colleagues and community as safe as possible.”
“Our priority throughout our health system is to ensure the safety and health of our patients come first,” said Ed Curtis, president and CEO of Memorial Health System. “Along with that, we are committed to protecting the health of our colleagues who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to their patients. I am grateful for their commitment and sacrifice.”
Family members and friends can call hospitals for assistance at the following numbers. Each hospital will also have limited access at designated entrances.
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln: 217-732-2161. Main Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
Decatur Memorial Hospital: 217-876-2003. Kirkland and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville: 217-774-3961. Main Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
Memorial Medical Center, Springfield: 217-788-3000. Main Lobby and Emergency entrances open.
HSHS St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield: 217-324-2191. Everyone must enter through the emergency department ambulance bay.
HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield: 217-544-6464. Main Lobby, Women and Children’s Center Lobby and Emergency Department entrances open.
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur: 217-464-2966. Main Lobby and Emergency Department entrances open.
Passavant Area Hospital, Jacksonville: 217-245-9541. Main Lobby and Emergency West entrances open.
Taylorville Memorial Hospital: 217-707-5555. Main Lobby, South Entrance and Emergency entrances open.
