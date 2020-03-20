Central Illinois hospitals, including 2 in Decatur, start 'no visitor' policies

Patients undergoing surgery are permitted one support person over the age of 18.

Patients undergoing emergency care are permitted one support person over the age of 18.

Visitors under the age of 18 continue to be prohibited, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

Pediatric inpatients may have one parent or guardian as their support person.

Patients reporting for outpatient services should ask their support person to wait in the car until the visit is over.

Exemptions are also permitted for patients on end-of-life care. Please call the appropriate hospital (see list below) for guidance in specific situations.

The two health systems will also implement a screening process for anyone entering its hospitals. People entering will have their temperature checked with a forehead scan thermometer.

Individuals will not be allowed to enter if their temperature is above 100.4 F or if they display symptoms of acute respiratory illness, including coughing, shortness of breath and sore throat.