DECATUR — A Central Illinois man died Tuesday morning after being found in full arrest by co-workers in Decatur.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said the man was operating a locomotive in the railyard of the Archer Daniels Midland Co. bioproducts complex at 4666 E. Fairies Parkway.

“The locomotive apparently struck rail cars and the locomotive operator was found to be in full arrest by co-workers,” Day said in a news release.

Day said the man was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he died at 11:36 a.m.

Day said the cause of death was being classified as undetermined. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday in Springfield.

The name of the man was being withheld pending the notification of family and the preliminary autopsy results.

