Central Illinois photographers adjust to coronavirus world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Doug Miller's business ground to a halt in March, when the Illinois stay-at-home order was issued. The owner of Miller's Studio of Photography in Mount Zion had to find a new means of generating income since social distancing guidelines prevented photographers to meet in-person with clients.

"My business didn't qualify for any of the small business stimulus packages," said Miller, 35. "I had to do something to busy myself and keep a little bit of hope in the back of my mind. It's kept me busy, but I would like to get back to photography."

Photographers are just one small slice of the economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down all but those businesses considered "essential" by the state. Statewide, more than 750,000 first-time unemployment claims have been submitted overall since March 1.

For photographers — a trade built on chronicling milestones — the sidelining comes in what's usually their busiest time of year, full of graduation photos and weddings. That means no newborn pictures because hospitals are closed and no family portraits in the studio.