Central Illinois photographers adjust to coronavirus world

DECATUR — Doug Miller's business ground to a halt in March, when the Illinois stay-at-home order was issued. The owner of Miller's Studio of Photography in Mount Zion had to find a new means of generating income since social distancing guidelines prevented photographers to meet in-person with clients.
"My business didn't qualify for any of the small business stimulus packages," said Miller, 35. "I had to do something to busy myself and keep a little bit of hope in the back of my mind. It's kept me busy, but I would like to get back to photography."
Photographers are just one small slice of the economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down all but those businesses considered "essential" by the state. Statewide, more than 750,000 first-time unemployment claims have been submitted overall since March 1.
“We have to get back to normal gradually; otherwise, this just will not work,” Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said.
For photographers — a trade built on chronicling milestones — the sidelining comes in what's usually their busiest time of year, full of graduation photos and weddings. That means no newborn pictures because hospitals are closed and no family portraits in the studio.
"A lot of my clients missed out on getting pictures of big milestones in their lives like getting maternity pictures or newborn pictures," said Brooke Ulrey of Brooke Elizabeth Photography. "I had 15 weddings scheduled for this year. Most of them are later in the fall, but my couples are still having to make the decision to reschedule their wedding for next year."
The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March caused a majority of photographers to cancel or postpone photo sessions due to social distancing guidelines. A "modified" order has been extended through May.
One change that began Friday is that photography businesses can once again conduct photo sessions, but with new rules.
"During the order, photography businesses will be permitted to operate in outdoor settings only," said Illinois Department of Economic Commerce & Economic Opportunity spokeswoman Lauren Huffman, noting that gatherings of 10 people or more are not permitted. "Photographers must ensure that they are maintaining 6-foot social distancing with clients during the photoshoot."
Pritzker on Tuesday announced a plan to phase in the reopening of the state, as coronavirus case declines meet certain thresholds.
Kathy Locke, owner of Child's Play Photography on Merchant Street, said she plans to implement more virtual means of communication even after the order is lifted. In the nearly month and a half of not being able to shoot clients, she's been taking online classes that teach new photography techniques.
"I did a class on different kinds of lighting, which I think I'll be able to incorporate more in my outdoor shoots in the future," Locke said. "I actually did an additional Photoshop class for new techniques."
A hope for Locke is a greater appreciation for photography will rise once quarantine is no longer required.
"I think this is interestingly a positive in that people probably realize now more than ever how important it is to have photographs of your loved ones when you're not with them all the time," she said. "People are craving that opportunity to connect and I think people understand photographers actually represent a lot."
For photographers, the question is how long will it be before people are comfortable to do business in-person.
"The saddest part for me is the way we handle our business is very hands-on," said Sarah Shorthouse, owner of Sarah Jane Photography.
The Oreana photographer that specializes in high school senior portraits and family photography said she's turned to online methods of communication like Zoom and Facetime to plan sessions.
Decatur wedding photographer Robert Palmer, owner of Brooktree Studios, also is using video chat as a resource and online tools for scheduling appointments.
"I prefer meeting face to face," he said. "Even if you're on a video, it's easier to form a connection with someone when you're talking to them directly."
Palmer said a big part of the job recently is reassuring clients that things will get better, but it can get tough considering one client has had to reschedule a wedding three times.
Still, there are new opportunities, too, photographers said.
Tricia Upton, a photographer in Oreana, said she may have found a new way to make side revenue by taking her own stock photos. The owner of Tricia Upton Photography focused on making a 2020 vision board and is eager to begin shooting high school senior photo sessions again.
"I'm just staying positive," Upton said. "What else am I going to do?"
Noticing a rising trend of yard signs, Miller, the Mount Zion photographer decided to design and sell them himself.
Miller said the idea initially was to help families honor their graduating high school and college seniors. From there, he started selling signs honoring front-line workers of COVID-19. The signs sharing words of encouragement like "heroes don't always wear capes" are dedicated towards healthcare professionals, firefighters and police officers.
"It gives me a little hope to keep working to know that at least I'm able to do something," Miller said.
My town: Garrett Karsten's favorite places in the Decatur region
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.