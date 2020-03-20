Central Illinois Restaurant Guide: Delivery, drive-thru and curbside services
Central Illinois Restaurant Guide

While the state has barred dining in at restaurants and bars, many are offering delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup service. JG-TC asked restaurants to send us their information so you can see who's offering what. 

CHARLESTON

Casa Del Mar

1410 Fourth St., Charleston

217-508-4219

Curbside service 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday; Place orders at Casadelmar.godaddysites.com

Dirtys Bar & Grill

706 Lincoln Ave., Charleston

217-512-2050

Curbside and delivery daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

www.dirtysbarandgrill.com and Facebook

Click here for menu

WB'S Pub-n-Grub

409 7th St., Charleston

(217) 348-5147 or (217) 549-5630

wbspubngub.com and on Facebook

Pick-up and curbside; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday; call in 30 minutes before; park in parking lot by building.

Windy City Pizza of Charleston

1505 18th St. Ste 1, Charleston

217-345-4100 or (217) 512-9474

Carry-Out and delivery; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

MATTOON

Airport Steakhouse

410 Airport Road, Mattoon

(217) 234-9433 or (217) 508-0257

Curbside pick up 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday; Call in orders or through Facebook with confirmation; pick up in front until further notice.

Tacos Amigos

3300 Marshall Ave., Mattoon

(217) 234-8226 or (217) 294-1886

Drive through 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. everyday; Place orders at tacoamigos.net.

El Vaquero

200 Holiday Drive, Mattoon

(217) 234-7290

Curbside service 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. everyday; Place order at elvaqueromattoon.com.

Don Sol Mexican Grill

230 Broadway Ave East, Mattoon

(217) 235-1139 or (217) 460-1283

Delivery, carry out, food truck available; Call to place orders or visit www.donsolmexicangrill.com.

Food truck will be park in various location. Check Facebook for daily locations.

Click here for menu

The Greathouse of Pizza

904 N. Rt 49, Casey

(217) 932-2220

greathouseofpizza.com/menu

Delivery, curbside, and pickup. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; Delivery services expanded to areas in Martinsville as well as a 10 mile radius from the business.

Lee's Famous Recipe

800 Charleston Ave., Mattoon

(217) 235-3731

Delivery through Doordash, curbside, pick-up. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Park on the west side for curbside service.

Little Mexico

1810 Charleston Ave., Mattoon

217-234-4535 or 217-234-4538

Curbside

Click here for menu

The Stadium Grill

102 Dettro Drive, Mattoon

(217) 235-0499

www.mattoonstadiumgrill.com/menu

Curbside and delivery 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., everyday; Phone in and on-line ordering available.

SULLIVAN

Griffin's BBQ Crew Catering, LLC

1 Sentel Estates, Sullivan

217-620-4003

Call or text, or email bbqcrewcatering@gmail.com

Facebook

TUSCOLA

The Pantry

1199 Tuscola Boulevard, Tuscola

(217) 253-8918 or (217) 841-1306

thepantrytuscolaonline.com and The Pantry on Facebook

Free delivery, pick-up; one free kids meal with adult meal purchase, online ordering encouraged.

