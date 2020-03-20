Central Illinois Restaurant Guide: Delivery, drive-thru and curbside services

While the state has barred dining in at restaurants and bars, many are offering delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup service. JG-TC asked restaurants to send us their information so you can see who's offering what.
CHARLESTON
Casa Del Mar
1410 Fourth St., Charleston
217-508-4219
Curbside service 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday; Place orders at Casadelmar.godaddysites.com
Dirtys Bar & Grill
706 Lincoln Ave., Charleston
217-512-2050
Curbside and delivery daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WB'S Pub-n-Grub
409 7th St., Charleston
(217) 348-5147 or (217) 549-5630
wbspubngub.com and on Facebook
Pick-up and curbside; 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, closed on Sunday; call in 30 minutes before; park in parking lot by building.
Windy City Pizza of Charleston
1505 18th St. Ste 1, Charleston
217-345-4100 or (217) 512-9474
Carry-Out and delivery; 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
MATTOON
Airport Steakhouse
410 Airport Road, Mattoon
(217) 234-9433 or (217) 508-0257
Curbside pick up 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday; Call in orders or through Facebook with confirmation; pick up in front until further notice.
Tacos Amigos
3300 Marshall Ave., Mattoon
(217) 234-8226 or (217) 294-1886
Drive through 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. everyday; Place orders at tacoamigos.net.
El Vaquero
200 Holiday Drive, Mattoon
(217) 234-7290
Curbside service 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. everyday; Place order at elvaqueromattoon.com.
Don Sol Mexican Grill
230 Broadway Ave East, Mattoon
(217) 235-1139 or (217) 460-1283
Delivery, carry out, food truck available; Call to place orders or visit www.donsolmexicangrill.com.
Food truck will be park in various location. Check Facebook for daily locations.
The Greathouse of Pizza
904 N. Rt 49, Casey
(217) 932-2220
Delivery, curbside, and pickup. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; Delivery services expanded to areas in Martinsville as well as a 10 mile radius from the business.
Lee's Famous Recipe
800 Charleston Ave., Mattoon
(217) 235-3731
Delivery through Doordash, curbside, pick-up. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Park on the west side for curbside service.
Little Mexico
1810 Charleston Ave., Mattoon
217-234-4535 or 217-234-4538
Curbside
The Stadium Grill
102 Dettro Drive, Mattoon
(217) 235-0499
Curbside and delivery 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., everyday; Phone in and on-line ordering available.
SULLIVAN
Griffin's BBQ Crew Catering, LLC
1 Sentel Estates, Sullivan
217-620-4003
Call or text, or email bbqcrewcatering@gmail.com
TUSCOLA
The Pantry
1199 Tuscola Boulevard, Tuscola
(217) 253-8918 or (217) 841-1306
Free delivery, pick-up; one free kids meal with adult meal purchase, online ordering encouraged.