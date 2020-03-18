Central Illinois Restaurant Guide: Delivery, drive-thru and curbside services
Central Illinois Restaurant Guide: Delivery, drive-thru and curbside services

While the state has barred dining in at restaurants and bars, many are offering delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup service. The Herald & Review asked restaurants to send us their information so you can see who's offering what. 

DECATUR / MOUNT ZION / FORSYTH

22nd Street Discount Liquor

1325 N 22nd St., Decatur

(217) 428-5420

www.22ndstreetliquor.com

Curbside and drive-thru 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. everyday

Anna Thai

253 N. Main St., Decatur

(217) 542-5972

Facebook.com/annathairestauant

Curbside and delivery services. Front of the restaurant.

Beach House

2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. in Nelson Park, Decatur

(217) 422-7202

Updated information on Beach House Facebook page and decaturbeachhouse.com

Curbside and delivery services. Lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Saturday

Bourbon Barrel Bar & Grill

1355 N. Route 48, Decatur

(217) 429-7506

Bourbon Barrel Bar & Grill Facebook page

Curbside services 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Park on the west side of the building. Please call when you arrive.

Burger King

1099 East Eldorado St., Decatur

(217) 428-8024

Drive-thru services; 5:30 a.m. to midnight

Casa Fuentes

2930 N. Main St., Decatur

(217) 330-8004

Cancun Decatur Facebook page 

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; customers can put orders in

Uber eat.com or doordash.com

China King

4651 E. Maryland St., Decatur

(217) 864-2808

Curbside service.

Coffee Connection

2505 N Main St., Decatur

(217) 330-8065

www.decaturcoffeeconnection.com and Facebook and Instagram

Drive-thru 5:30 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Double-sided drive thru and a walk-up window.

Cocomero

106 W. Barnett Ave., Forsyth

(217) 358-6561

Cocomero Facebook page

Curbside service beginning Wednesday; Orders requested through texts.

Click here to see the menu.

Debbie’s Diner

1404 N. 22nd St., Decatur

(217) 423-4130

Call in orders can be pick up at the front window. Will also deliver to businesses in the area with multiple orders.

Doherty’s Pub and Pins

242 E. Williams St. Decatur

(217) 428-5612

Facebook.com/dohertys.pubandpins

Curbside service, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Everyone's East End Grill

566 N Brush College Road, Decatur

(217) 330-8931

Everyone's East End Grill Facebook page

Curbside and delivery service, 7 a.m until 2 p.m. every day

Friendly Bar & Package

1935 S Taylorville Road, Decatur

(217) 330-8168

www.friendlybarpackage.com

Curbside and drive-thru services

Garden Family Restaurant

696 E. Pershing Road, Decatur

(217) 872-7227

Drive through 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Krekel’s Mount Zion

1340 North Highway 121, Mount Zion

(217) 864-5725

Drive-thru and curbside service.

Krekel’s West

1425 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur

(217) 362-0121

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; call in curbside, drive thru, delivery to businesses only

Krekels Wood St.

801 E. Wood St., Decatur

(217) 429-1122

Curbside and walk-up outside window. No orders inside.

Las Margaritas

1475 E. Village Parkway Mount Zion

(217) 864-1562

www.lasmargaritasmtzion.com or facebook.com/LasMargaritasMtZionIL

Curbside service. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Little Caesars

1925 N. Water St., Decatur; (217) 875-5898; Pick-up available

3611 E. US Rt. 36 Decatur; (217) 716-5770; Drive-thru and pick-up

littlecaesars.com or mobile phone app

Both stores: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday

Delivery available for orders placed online or through Little Caesars app. Delivery is free for all orders over $10; Service available until March 22

Maharani Indian Restaurant

104 US. Rt. 51, Forsyth

(217) 875-6169

Pick-up and third-party pickup such as Door Dash or Grub Hub.

Namken Nutrition

1425 N. State Highway 121, Mount. Zion

(217) 853-5416

namkennutririon@gmail.com or www.namkennutrition.com

Delivery and curbside service 11 a.m. to -6 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 3 p.m. Sundays

The Pizza Factory

397 W. 1st Drive, Decatur

(217) 428-4400

Decaturpizzafactory.com

Delivery or curbside services, 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to Midnight Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Simply Sweet Cakery Inc.

1330 N. State Highway 121, Mount Zion

(217) 864-1947

www.facebook.com/Simply-Sweet-Cakery-Inc-705495016143338/

Curbside pickup available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. All orders must be placed over the phone or on Facebook. Orders will be shut off at 2 p.m.; Delivery available for purchases $20 or more, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Free delivery in Mount Zion, $5 fee in Decatur and Forsyth.

Curbside pickup available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; All orders must be placed over the phone or on Facebook. Orders will be shut off at noon. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Sonic

4851 E Prosperity Place, Decatur

(217) 864-3635

www.sonicdrivein.com

Curbside and drive-thru services.

The Wagon

3190 N. Woodford St.

(217) 429-2260

4 to 8:30 p.m. drive-up service, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The Wharf

201 W. 1st. Drive, Decatur

(217) 706-5572

Curbside and delivery service 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Follow The Wharf Facebook page.

Tasty’s Chicago Grill

1510 E. Pershing Road, Decatur

(217) 330-8191

Drive-thru 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; delivery through GrubHub 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and call-in orders from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. All call-in orders to be picked up at drive through window

Click here to see menu photos.

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe

256 W. Main St. Decatur

(217) 330-8957

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe Facebook page

Curbside service 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday

MONTICELLO

The Brown Bag

212 W. Washington St. Monticello

(217) 762-9221

monticellobrownbag.com

Delivery and curbside services. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; orders by phone

