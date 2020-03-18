Central Illinois Restaurant Guide: Delivery, drive-thru and curbside services

While the state has barred dining in at restaurants and bars, many are offering delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup service. The Herald & Review asked restaurants to send us their information so you can see who's offering what.
DECATUR / MOUNT ZION / FORSYTH
22nd Street Discount Liquor
1325 N 22nd St., Decatur
(217) 428-5420
Curbside and drive-thru 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. everyday
Anna Thai
253 N. Main St., Decatur
(217) 542-5972
Curbside and delivery services. Front of the restaurant.
Beach House
2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. in Nelson Park, Decatur
(217) 422-7202
Updated information on Beach House Facebook page and decaturbeachhouse.com
Curbside and delivery services. Lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Saturday
Bourbon Barrel Bar & Grill
1355 N. Route 48, Decatur
(217) 429-7506
Curbside services 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Park on the west side of the building. Please call when you arrive.
Burger King
1099 East Eldorado St., Decatur
(217) 428-8024
Drive-thru services; 5:30 a.m. to midnight
Casa Fuentes
2930 N. Main St., Decatur
(217) 330-8004
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; customers can put orders in
Uber eat.com or doordash.com
China King
4651 E. Maryland St., Decatur
(217) 864-2808
Curbside service.
Coffee Connection
2505 N Main St., Decatur
(217) 330-8065
www.decaturcoffeeconnection.com and Facebook and Instagram
Drive-thru 5:30 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Double-sided drive thru and a walk-up window.
Cocomero
106 W. Barnett Ave., Forsyth
(217) 358-6561
Curbside service beginning Wednesday; Orders requested through texts.
Debbie’s Diner
1404 N. 22nd St., Decatur
(217) 423-4130
Call in orders can be pick up at the front window. Will also deliver to businesses in the area with multiple orders.
Doherty’s Pub and Pins
242 E. Williams St. Decatur
(217) 428-5612
Curbside service, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Everyone's East End Grill
566 N Brush College Road, Decatur
(217) 330-8931
Curbside and delivery service, 7 a.m until 2 p.m. every day
Friendly Bar & Package
1935 S Taylorville Road, Decatur
(217) 330-8168
Curbside and drive-thru services
Garden Family Restaurant
696 E. Pershing Road, Decatur
(217) 872-7227
Drive through 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Krekel’s Mount Zion
1340 North Highway 121, Mount Zion
(217) 864-5725
Drive-thru and curbside service.
Krekel’s West
1425 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur
(217) 362-0121
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; call in curbside, drive thru, delivery to businesses only
Krekels Wood St.
801 E. Wood St., Decatur
(217) 429-1122
Curbside and walk-up outside window. No orders inside.
Las Margaritas
1475 E. Village Parkway Mount Zion
(217) 864-1562
Curbside service. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Little Caesars
1925 N. Water St., Decatur; (217) 875-5898; Pick-up available
3611 E. US Rt. 36 Decatur; (217) 716-5770; Drive-thru and pick-up
littlecaesars.com or mobile phone app
Both stores: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday
Delivery available for orders placed online or through Little Caesars app. Delivery is free for all orders over $10; Service available until March 22
Maharani Indian Restaurant
104 US. Rt. 51, Forsyth
(217) 875-6169
Pick-up and third-party pickup such as Door Dash or Grub Hub.
Namken Nutrition
1425 N. State Highway 121, Mount. Zion
(217) 853-5416
Delivery and curbside service 11 a.m. to -6 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 3 p.m. Sundays
The Pizza Factory
397 W. 1st Drive, Decatur
(217) 428-4400
Delivery or curbside services, 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to Midnight Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
Simply Sweet Cakery Inc.
1330 N. State Highway 121, Mount Zion
(217) 864-1947
Curbside pickup available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. All orders must be placed over the phone or on Facebook. Orders will be shut off at 2 p.m.; Delivery available for purchases $20 or more, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Free delivery in Mount Zion, $5 fee in Decatur and Forsyth.
Curbside pickup available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; All orders must be placed over the phone or on Facebook. Orders will be shut off at noon. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Sonic
4851 E Prosperity Place, Decatur
(217) 864-3635
Curbside and drive-thru services.
The Wagon
3190 N. Woodford St.
(217) 429-2260
4 to 8:30 p.m. drive-up service, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
The Wharf
201 W. 1st. Drive, Decatur
(217) 706-5572
Curbside and delivery service 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Follow The Wharf Facebook page.
Tasty’s Chicago Grill
1510 E. Pershing Road, Decatur
(217) 330-8191
Drive-thru 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; delivery through GrubHub 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and call-in orders from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. All call-in orders to be picked up at drive through window
Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe
256 W. Main St. Decatur
(217) 330-8957
Curbside service 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday
MONTICELLO
The Brown Bag
212 W. Washington St. Monticello
(217) 762-9221
Delivery and curbside services. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; orders by phone