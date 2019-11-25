Central Illinois Thanksgiving travel expected to be busy

BLOOMINGTON — If you're going over the hills to grandma's house for Thanksgiving, buckle up: Everyone else will be on the road, too.

Thanksgiving is one of the heaviest traveled holidays of the year, with families and friends driving, flying and taking trains to visit relatives, get a start on holiday shopping and enjoy the beginning of the holiday season.

In short, prepare for lots of cars, busy airports, crowded stores, higher gas prices and seasonal temperatures.

Illinois State Police will be out in force on interstate highways and other state routes, enforcing speeding, DUI, distracted driving and seat belt violations.

Captain Chad Peterson said drivers should keep their eyes on the road, watch their speed, buckle their seatbelts, and refrain from driving while drunk or after using drugs.

"The ISP will be doing our part to help keep everyone safe by removing intoxicated drivers from our roadways; please remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving," Peterson said. "Troopers will also be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted."

The agency's Click It or Ticket campaign runs through Dec. 2, with stepped-up patrols and seat belt enforcement zones.