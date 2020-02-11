Central Illinois treatment facilities, hospitals: little impact so far from cannabis legalization

At Heritage Behavioral Health Center, which offers substance use and mental health services in Macon and DeWitt counties, legalization of recreational cannabis has prompted questions from clients regarding the law, said Director of Outpatient Services Chelsea Mueller.

"But in terms of treatment approaches, not much has changed," she said. "I don't think we've seen any significant change in numbers (of clients) in the past month."

Generally, Heritage assists clients who are addicted to harder drugs so there are fewer concerns about marijuana.

"But people do struggle managing marijuana use and we want them to know that help is available," Mueller said.

OSF HealthCare — which includes OSF hospitals in Bloomington and Pontiac — doesn't track marijuana use by patients coming to its hospital's emergency departments.