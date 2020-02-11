Central Illinois treatment facilities, hospitals: little impact so far from cannabis legalization

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois substance use treatment facilities and hospitals have experienced little impact one month into legalization of cannabis for recreation in Illinois.
Whether that trend continues is anyone's guess.
When clients come to Chestnut Health Systems for inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment, they are asked their primary substance, said Lori Laughlin, Chestnut's director of marketing and communications.
For Chestnut statewide, including its Bloomington and Madison and St. Clair counties' locations, the average monthly admission for substance use treatment is 143 people.
During a typical month, 20 to 30 of those admissions are of people who say their primary substance is cannabis. The two more common substances for which people seek treatment are alcohol and heroin, she said.
During January, 14 people identified cannabis as their primary substance, Laughlin said.
But she cautioned it's too early to draw any conclusions from that lower number.
"It's too soon to tell from an addiction perspective what impact the law might have," Laughlin said. "Addiction is a chronic, progressive disease. A year from now we might have a better idea."
At Heritage Behavioral Health Center, which offers substance use and mental health services in Macon and DeWitt counties, legalization of recreational cannabis has prompted questions from clients regarding the law, said Director of Outpatient Services Chelsea Mueller.
"But in terms of treatment approaches, not much has changed," she said. "I don't think we've seen any significant change in numbers (of clients) in the past month."
Generally, Heritage assists clients who are addicted to harder drugs so there are fewer concerns about marijuana.
"But people do struggle managing marijuana use and we want them to know that help is available," Mueller said.
OSF HealthCare — which includes OSF hospitals in Bloomington and Pontiac — doesn't track marijuana use by patients coming to its hospital's emergency departments.
Dr. Leon Yeh, OSF vice president of emergency services, added "Our emergency departments have not seen significant changes in visits related to the legalization of recreational marijuana. We anticipated that legalization would be unlikely to create a surge of new users overnight. While providers may ask about and test for marijuana and other drug use as part of a workup when necessary, we do not specifically track or report on usage rates."
Emergency department physicians at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal have noticed that some patients seem more willing to report their cannabis use to caregivers but they have experienced no increase in conditions related to cannabis use, spokeswoman Lynn Hutley said.
Advocate Eureka Hospital, Warner Hospital & Health Services in Clinton, Hopedale Medical Complex, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur reported no significant change in volume or types of cases in emergency departments since recreational cannabis became legal Jan. 1.
