Cerro Gordo bar reopens; owner does not plan to close

DECATUR — The owner of a Cerro Gordo bar opened Friday night despite the state's stay-at-home order.

Herald & Review media partner WCIA reported that the owner of The Depot Bar, 211 E. South St.,​ said they had not been contacted by the health department, but would not shut down if served a cease and desist order.

DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department said they are looking into the matter and would be in contact with the state’s attorney, WCIA reported.

Illinois has been under a stay-at-home order since March 21. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said all parts of the state are on track for restrictions to begin loosening on May 29. The process is expected to take months.

