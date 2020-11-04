Cerro Gordo fire death victim named

CERRO GORDO — The rural Cerro Gordo woman who died in a house fire was identified Wednesday as Sandra K. Bramel, aged 66.

Bramel was found Sunday in the burned ruins of a home at 1101 North East County Line Road after a blaze that had been fought by multiple fire departments.

In a statement, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said an autopsy determined Bramel choked to death on smoke and soot from the fierce fire.

“There was no indication of any… strangulation, trauma, tumor or infection,” he said of the autopsy results.

Bramel’s death remains under investigation by the Illinois Fire Marshal and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Day described the death of Bramel as a “tragic incident.”

An inquest is pending.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

