Cerro Gordo man in fatal collision had drugs in system, coroner says

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury ruled the death of a Cerro Gordo man accidental Wednesday after hearing he crashed his pickup truck head-on into a semitruck while under the influence of drugs.

Clayton T. Miller, 27, had been pronounced dead at the scene of the accident just after 5 a.m. Oct 13. He had been heading east on Illinois 105 near North Illini Road in rural Macon County when he crossed the centerline and collided with the westbound semitruck.

State Police Trooper Andrew Delaney, a crash reconstruction expert, said the speed limit on that stretch of road is 55 mph but he didn’t know how fast Miller had been going because his truck was too extensively wrecked.

Miller had to be cut free from the wreckage and died from extensive trauma caused by the force of the crash.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said a blood test showed traces of alcohol in Miller’s system along with a potent cocktail of fentanyl, methamphetamine and possibly morphine or heroin. Asked by a juror if any of those drugs might have been prescribed, Day said they were not.

Day said the substances were all illegal street drugs and he said fentanyl, in particular, was showing up in more and more drug screens following various kinds of fatalities.

“We see fentanyl present in many if not all the narcotic-related deaths that we’re seeing in this day and age,” he added. “And in many of the traffic fatalities, we are seeing the presence of fentanyl. People are ingesting this drug, combined with either heroin or methamphetamine or both, and its presence is probably unknown to the person taking it.

“The dealers are mixing this fentanyl with a lot of the other substances and they say it increases the high significantly; but it is very, very dangerous and it is also very intoxicating.”

