Chamber announcing 2020 awards for Decatur achievements
DECATUR— The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce has begun the process of announcing the recipients of the 2020 Chamber Awards.

Award recipients have been posted on the Chamber's Facebook page and are as follows:

  • Small Business of the Year: Kurent Safety & Industrial Supply
  • Outstanding Development Award: Millikin University, recognizing the completion of the Millikin University Center for Theatre and Dance
  • Community Contributor of the Year: Brinkoetter Realtors
  • Entrepreneur of the Year: Gretchen Murphy with Murphy & Co.

Awards still to be announced include the Micro-Business of the Year and the the Pivot Award, which will be announced at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, respectively, and the Non-Profit of the Year at 11 a.m. Monday.

The awards are traditionally announced during a lunch gathering, but switched to the social media route this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Pivot Award, which was added to the mix this year, will celebrate the Chamber member who has shown resiliency, adaptability and community support in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Hickory Point Bank is the lead sponsor of the 2020 awards.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

