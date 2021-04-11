Charleston woman dies in Effingham head-on crash, police report

EFFINGHAM — Illinois State Police said a driver under the influence of alcohol caused a head-on crash early Sunday in Effingham that claimed the life of a woman from Charleston.

The 29-year-old victim was identified in a police statement as Alyssa M. Rhodes. She was a front seat passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by Andrew E. Welter, 33, from Altamont.

He was taken to hospital with what police described as non life-threatening injuries. He was later ticketed for preliminary charges of DUI, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Police reports describe Welter as being westbound on U.S. 40 near 900th Street at 12:16 a.m. when he crossed over the line and collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Mara D. Ferguson, 28, from Charleston. Police said she tried to avoid the collision by swerving to the left but both vehicles still hit each other head-on.

Ferguson was also taken to hospital with injuries police characterized as not endangering her life.

Traffic reconstruction experts with the police were continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision Sunday.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.