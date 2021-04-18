CHASE: Get ready for a new show of force in Midwestern journalism

Strength in numbers.
It's what the Herald & Review and 27 other daily news operations throughout the Midwest are bringing to you as we pool talents and resources in pursuing the most relevant news and information for our readers.
In the coming months, you'll see a palpable increase in depth, scope and quality of your local and regional news coverage because a team of Midwest news agencies just doubled.
We so appreciate your loyal readership, and you should know the Lee Enterprises Midwest Region, of which the Herald & Review is a central part, is upping its game by bringing even more size, strength and talent into our collective news gathering effort.
The concept is simple, and the results already have been incredibly rich and complex.
A year ago, I was introduced as the Lee Enterprises Midwest Regional editor. It's a position I hold while also remaining as executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.
In that year, I've had the honor of leading editors and reporting teams spanning 14 daily news operations throughout Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota in some very rich news reporting projects that provided in-depth looks at some our communities' most pressing issues.
This massive joining of forces couldn't have come at a more important time as a global pandemic and civil unrest reverberated throughout our nation and emanated from the Midwest.
After the governors of several Midwestern states pledged to work together in coordinating the reopening of their states from COVID-19 shutdowns, reporters from our Midwest region banded together to compare our states and put that pledge to the test.
As the pandemic spread into the crucial food supply centers of the Midwestern meat-packing industry, our reporters joined forces again, detailing the impact — from the worker to the consumer at the grocery store.
And when civil unrest sparked by police-involved shootings rocked our nation, investigative reporters throughout our markets took a deep collective dive into the issue of police diversity, creating a database of nearly 70 Midwestern police departments.
That data, in conjunction with U.S. Census estimates for all of our communities, became a comprehensive report card on how well — or poorly — the racial demographics of our police departments are matching up with the communities those departments are sworn to protect.
In short, our ability to rally resources, across communities and Midwestern state lines, is creating a faster way of providing a rich scope for our readers than our industry has ever before brought to bear.
The great news today is that this ability just expanded with a fervor, and we're getting ready to flex even bigger muscles in the news gathering fray.
Last week, I had the honor of welcoming the Lee Enterprises newspapers of Iowa and Nebraska into the Midwestern fold.
That means that your Midwestern regional news team now includes 28 daily news operations.
Be watching for the results.
In the coming weeks and months, you will see reporters from Central Illinois working in tandem with journalists from the Omaha World Herald, Wisconsin State Journal, Quad-City Times and a host of other award-winning Midwestern news operations.
We're upping our game on training as well, arming reporters throughout our markets with more sophisticated investigative reporting tools and techniques.
And in the end, it all will be about pooling resources and incredible talents to bring you better local news to you.
Thank you for your loyal readership. We can't do this without you, the reader.
LOOK BACK: How the Herald & Review covered the 1996 tornadoes
April 19, 1996
April 20, 1996
April 21, 1996
April 22, 1996
April 23, 1996
April 24, 1996
April 25, 1996
April 26, 1996
April 28, 1996
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 1
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 2
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 3
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 4
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 5
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 6
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 7
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 8
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 9
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 10
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 11
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 12
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 13
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 14
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 15
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 16
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 17
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 18
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 19
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 20
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 21
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 22
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 23
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 24
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 25
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 26
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 27
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 28
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 29
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 30
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 31
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 32
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 33
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 34
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 35
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 36
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 37
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 38
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 39
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 40
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 41
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 42
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 43
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 44
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 45
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 46
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 47
May 19, 1996 - 'Two Nights of Fury' special section, page 48
Marc Chase is the Lee Enterprises Midwest Regional editor and executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.