Check it out: Decatur Public Library reopening in phases

“We want to ensure a good customer experience and we don't want to run out of supplies,” he said.

There are only 10 computers available for public use, with an hour limit per person, but if a person has not yet finished and is filling out a job application or working on applying for unemployment when their hour is up, that can be extended.

The children's department is open, but all the toys have been put away for the time being, and the summer reading program is all online this year with more than 600 people signed up. That was a pleasant surprise for Meyer, who wasn't sure how well-received an online summer reading program would be.

Patrons are asked to wear masks, respect social distancing and use the outdoor book return slot rather than coming in, he said. Returned books are “quarantined” for 72 hours; no one touches them. The library will not be offering programs or meetings for the foreseeable future, either.

“Hopefully, Phase 4 is coming in July and I hope that by July 6, we're back to regular hours,” Meyer said.

___________________________________________________________

100th READiculous show

