Check it out: Decatur Public Library reopening in phases

City Librarian Rick Meyer greets Andrea Grunden, center, and Ellie Grunden on Tuesday as the Decatur Public Library begins its gradual reopening after being closed for an extended period because of the coronavirus.
City Librarian Rick Meyer was pleased to see people waiting in line to enter the Decatur Public Library on Tuesday after its extended closure because of the coronavirus. The plan is to gradually move toward a full reopening.
Under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan, Meyer said, government bodies can decide for themselves when and how much to open. The library is a government body, and in the interest of keeping enough hand sanitizer and wipes on hand, Meyer said, the hours are currently limited. The library will be open 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, June 23 and 25.
“Then we're going to see from there,” he said. “Our plan is Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (the following week). We're just going to expand every week.”
There are only 10 computers available for public use, with an hour limit per person, but if a person has not yet finished and is filling out a job application or working on applying for unemployment when their hour is up, that can be extended.
The children's department is open, but all the toys have been put away for the time being, and the summer reading program is all online this year with more than 600 people signed up. That was a pleasant surprise for Meyer, who wasn't sure how well-received an online summer reading program would be.
Patrons are asked to wear masks, respect social distancing and use the outdoor book return slot rather than coming in, he said. Returned books are “quarantined” for 72 hours; no one touches them. The library will not be offering programs or meetings for the foreseeable future, either.
“Hopefully, Phase 4 is coming in July and I hope that by July 6, we're back to regular hours,” Meyer said.
