Check out our special Christmas e-edition on Dec. 25

Herald & Review exterior September 2018

The Herald & Review is shown in September. 

 JIM BOWLING, Herald & Review

Christmas Day. The smiles on young faces are wonderful. The celebration of sharing and caring is rooted in the ultimate gift. It is a family day unlike any other.

This year, Herald & Review employees and delivery staff join most Americans in a holiday away from work. These are the people accustomed to working while most other people are off: weekends, nights and holidays.

The Herald & Review will have a combined Dec. 24-25 print edition in 2019 and will not have a separate printed newspaper distributed on the morning of Dec. 25. The combined edition features extra pages of expanded content. 

The business office also will be closed. 

While the tradition with print continues, the news does not stop in an around-the-clock world.

At herald-review.com, members will have access to special holiday features that give you a healthy helping of unique content. Plus, the website is updated on Christmas Day with the latest from around the world and nation via The Associated Press and other sources. As journalists are never completely away from the news they cover, local and state news will be updated.

We'll be publishing a special e-edition-only versions of the newspaper on Dec. 25. All of our members get access to our e-edition each day. Learn more about our extensive digital content available on your smartphone, tablet or computer at herald-review.com/members/join/.

Things return to normal with the Dec. 26 newspaper. While you’re still enjoying the combined print edition, herald-review.com is on the move with new content, and breaking news and alerts all day. You’ll find the printed newspaper in your box the same as 364 other days a year.

Merry Christmas!

Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review

Watchdog journalism by the Herald & Review

Herald & Review reporters cover the community.

Tell us your news tips.

Become a Herald & Review member. 

Barry Winterland

Winterland 

Barry Winterland is general manager of the Central Illinois Newspaper Group for Lee Enterprises.

