Check out our special Christmas e-edition on Dec. 25

Christmas Day. The smiles on young faces are wonderful. The celebration of sharing and caring is rooted in the ultimate gift. It is a family day unlike any other.

This year, Herald & Review employees and delivery staff join most Americans in a holiday away from work. These are the people accustomed to working while most other people are off: weekends, nights and holidays.

The Herald & Review will have a combined Dec. 24-25 print edition in 2019 and will not have a separate printed newspaper distributed on the morning of Dec. 25. The combined edition features extra pages of expanded content.

The business office also will be closed.

While the tradition with print continues, the news does not stop in an around-the-clock world.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Herald & Review reporters talk about watchdog journalism project on statewide public radio A few weeks ago, Herald & Review reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Kennedy Nolen put together a fascinating story on vacant buildings in Deca…

At herald-review.com, members will have access to special holiday features that give you a healthy helping of unique content. Plus, the website is updated on Christmas Day with the latest from around the world and nation via The Associated Press and other sources. As journalists are never completely away from the news they cover, local and state news will be updated.