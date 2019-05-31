DECATUR — Lorena Meyenberg, who is from Mexico, has experienced discrimination and exclusion at various times in her life.
So the Archer Daniels Midland Co. sales manager knows the importance of checking one's unconscious biases — judgments that people make without evening thinking. On Friday, she was among a number of ADM employees who tested their own perspective when the CEO Action “Check Your Blind Spots” bus tour stopped outside the company’s Decatur corporate office.
“I can relate very well to those cases,” she said. “You face discrimination sometimes without really thinking.”
The bus houses a number of interactive activities, including virtual-reality games that critique the participants' perspective in certain situations. The tour is making more than 100 stops throughout the country in 2019, of which Decatur was 42nd.
“The goal is to bring action and awareness on unconscious biases,” said Mischa Lewis, tour coordinator with Check Your Blind Spots. “That is when we make snap judgments about someone’s character, ability or their potential. It colors our decisions without us even realizing it.”
The activities take about 15 minutes to complete. “It puts you into someone else’s shoes,” Lewis said. “You become one of the characters.”
Juan R. Luciano, ADM's president, CEO and chairman of the board of directors, is among the members of CEO Action, an organization designed to tackle societal issues facing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. More than 600 CEOs and university presidents are involved, including those from Price Waterhouse Cooper, State Farm Insurance and Dell Technologies.
According to Patty Logan, chair of ADM’s North America Diversity and Inclusion Council, the focus of events such as the Check Your Blind Spots bus tour is to recognize and respect the differences between people.
“It’s the culture within the company that allows us to empower the employees and to make good decisions,” Logan said. “We make decisions and assumptions all the time, but you can’t change anything if you don’t know about it.”
Along with large company events, the bus has been available to festivals and college campuses.
Ryan Mosher, tour manager for CEO Action, said the response has been positive.
“People like the way we are educating them on unconscious biases,” he said. “They enjoy learning in a different way.”
The technology allows the participant to be immersed in the experience, Mosher said. “When you are put in a scenario, it makes much more sense,” he explained. “Seeing it rather than reading about it, you get a better feel for it.”
Meyenberg said she understood the focus of the bus tour. “But I wanted to really challenge myself,” she said.
She learned a bit about her own perspective after she finished.
“Stop, think and act,” she said. “We need to think, are we judging, or am I giving them the opportunity to really understand what the situation is?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.