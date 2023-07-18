DECATUR — A possible dangerous leak at Home City Ice on Monday led to the deployment of the Decatur Fire Department's hazardous material team.

According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, the first unit on scene arrived at approximately 5:30 p.m. to discover a vapor leaking from a vent on the building, located at 2304 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

"(The HAZMAT team was) assembled while crews on scene confirmed that the product leaking from the facility was anhydrous ammonia and that all employees had evacuated," Elder stated in a news release. "Two businesses in the evacuation area were notified to close all doors to their facilities and remain inside until the incident could be mitigated."

Decatur Police Department provided traffic control on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while ambulances were on standby.

"A hose stream was applied to vapors that were venting from the facility to keep the product from drifting to nearby exposures," Elder stated. "HAZMAT team members entered the facility in chemical protective clothing and closed valves to the anhydrous ammonia tank to stop the leak."

The company's service technician confirm that the leak was alleviated. Nearby businesses were told they could resume business at 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

