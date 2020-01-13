Chicago-Decatur SkyWest flights starting in March

DECATUR — SkyWest will begin offering twice-daily flights from Decatur Airport to O'Hare International Airport starting March 5, it was announced Monday.

“We are excited to be a part of the Decatur community and look forward to providing reliable, convenient air service,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director, in a statement.

The St. George, Utah-based airline replaces Cape Air, which had provided flights to Chicago and St. Louis for the past two years.

​Flights to Chicago leave at 6 a.m. and 9:25 p.m. daily, with additional departures at 10:45 a.m. and 12:12 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The federal U.S. Department of Transportation in December selected the air service to receive a subsidy through the Essential Air Service program. SkyWest will get $2,993,168 in a contract that runs from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2022. The federal program provides funds to ensure commercial air service in less populated areas of the country.

The board of the Decatur Park District, which oversees the airport, recommended SkyWest.