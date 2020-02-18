Chick-Fil-A pop-up shop coming to Decatur

DECATUR – Chick-Fil-A fans, Thursday is your day.

A pop-up Chick-Fil-A will be in the parking lot at Ashley Furniture Homestore, 3705 N. Water St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, with a limited menu.

“We have a lot of people from Decatur drive to see us and we just wanted to come to them,” said Elizabeth Wright, catering director of the Chick-Fil-A in White Oaks Mall, Springfield.

While she is not aware of any plans, as yet, to open a store in Decatur, the hope is that the pop-up can visit weekly, weather permitting. It will be a tent and catering truck in the parking lot, so weather will be a factor.

Ashley owner John Harrison called the event a collaboration among the city of Decatur, Ashley and Chick-Fil-A.

“They reached out to us and we formed an arrangement, an agreement to bring them in,” he said. “We know a lot of people are excited to see them.”

The location at the corner of North Water Street and Mound Road, with Ashley, Target, Starbucks and Olive Garden, is a busy one for traffic, he said, which is how it was chosen.