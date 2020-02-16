Children and woodpeckers make for a fun Decatur afternoon in the forest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Earlier she had taken the youngsters through a quick fly-through of woodpecker background information. She shot questions at the kids who sometimes replied with logic that was hard to fault. When Callison asked why the yellow-bellied sapsucker (a woodpecker who dines out on tree sap) only shows up in our Midwest neighborhood in the summer, 4-year-old Hayden Banks of Warrensburg replied: “Because he does.”

Then it was time for a woodpecker story and and making a cool woodpecker face mask out of bits of brightly colored felt with assistance from both dabs of glue and the fully-fledged adults who were present. Hayden and his identical twin brother Hendrix were being looked after by their Decatur grandparents Kathy and Jerry Walters, who had never been to a Rock Springs kids’ event before.

“Oh yeah, definitely, we’re going to be coming back,” said Kathy Walters, 60. “This isn’t super long, and it’s just perfect for their age.”

Callison said it’s all about getting children hooked on the natural joys that surround them. “We really hope that they leave with maybe a little appreciation for nature,” she added. “And maybe a little bit of wonder.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

