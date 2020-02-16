Children and woodpeckers make for a fun Decatur afternoon in the forest

DECATUR — In show business, W. C. Fields warned, you should never work with children or animals.
But Alysia Callison, the nature center manager with the Macon County Conservation District, didn’t get her feathers ruffled presenting a program called “Wild Woodpeckers” at Rock Springs Nature Center.
With the recent deep freeze weather magically flown away and Sunday afternoon sunshine making 38 degrees feel positively balmy, Callison led a group of adults and young kids — aged 4 or so — into the great outdoors to look for woodpeckers.
With excitedly chattering kids in tow, it would be easy to imagine no self-respecting woodpecker would flap within a mile of the 13-strong group craning their heads skywards to gaze beseechingly at the tops of the Rock Springs pine trees.
But you’d be wrong. Almost immediately the group spotted a red-headed woodpecker, its bold red head plumage off-set with a back and wings splashed in black and white. The kids were thrilled, and so were the adults. They spotted several more before marching back to the Rock Springs Center bird viewing window, where a downy woodpecker, its black and white plumage looking newly-painted, arrived on a feeder as if by command to further delight the viewing public.
“We were lucky with the birds, we were lucky with the weather,” said Callison. “It’s a gorgeous day.”
You have free articles remaining.
Earlier she had taken the youngsters through a quick fly-through of woodpecker background information. She shot questions at the kids who sometimes replied with logic that was hard to fault. When Callison asked why the yellow-bellied sapsucker (a woodpecker who dines out on tree sap) only shows up in our Midwest neighborhood in the summer, 4-year-old Hayden Banks of Warrensburg replied: “Because he does.”
Then it was time for a woodpecker story and and making a cool woodpecker face mask out of bits of brightly colored felt with assistance from both dabs of glue and the fully-fledged adults who were present. Hayden and his identical twin brother Hendrix were being looked after by their Decatur grandparents Kathy and Jerry Walters, who had never been to a Rock Springs kids’ event before.
“Oh yeah, definitely, we’re going to be coming back,” said Kathy Walters, 60. “This isn’t super long, and it’s just perfect for their age.”
Callison said it’s all about getting children hooked on the natural joys that surround them. “We really hope that they leave with maybe a little appreciation for nature,” she added. “And maybe a little bit of wonder.”
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid