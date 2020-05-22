Christian County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 327 negative tests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TAYLORVILLE — Health officials on Friday announced that there have been two new positive cases of coronavirus in Christian County residents in the past week.

Additionally, 327 cases have come back as negative, the ​Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said.

To date, Christian County has had 33 positive tests, four deaths and 935 negative tests.

Montgomery County has had 39 positive tests, including one loss of life and 1,028 negative tests. There were two new positive COVID-19 cases and 295 new negative in the past week.

