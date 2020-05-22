Christian County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 327 negative tests
0 comments
alert top story

Christian County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 327 negative tests

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
US-NEWS-TWO-MORE-COVID-19-CASES-CONFIRMED-QZ.jpg (copy)

Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)--also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19--isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

 gray cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

TAYLORVILLE — Health officials on Friday announced that there have been two new positive cases of coronavirus in Christian County residents in the past week.

Additionally, 327 cases have come back as negative, the ​Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said.

To date, Christian County has had 33 positive tests, four deaths and 935 negative tests.

Montgomery County has had 39 positive tests, including one loss of life and 1,028 negative tests. There were two new positive COVID-19 cases and 295 new negative in the past week.

PHOTOS: Social distancing and face masks in the Illinois Capitol

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News