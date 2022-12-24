Christmas Eve shoppers hit the Decatur stores

DECATUR — It’s a tradition for Christmas Eve shopper Colby Geiser to hit the stores on the last day to buy his wife’s Christmas gift.

“I do it every year,” he said.

The task is made easier with the help of the store employees and owners. John Flora, owner of downtown Decatur’s Flora Gems, was ready for Geiser and anyone else shopping on Christmas Eve. “And we have a wish list here,” Geiser said. “So I come here for every occasion and get my wife jewelry. She’s always happy.”

According to Flora, the timing of the purchase isn’t important. “As long as you are in time, you are on time,” he said.

Flora said he doesn’t feel the Christmas spirit until Christmas Eve anyway. “I agree,” Geiser said.

The jewelry store is stocked up on items popular for Christmas Eve shoppers.

Kaitlyn Smith is a personal jeweler at Flora Gems ready to help the last-day customers. Shortly after the downtown jewelry store opened on Saturday, she had already found a few of them their presents. “They asked if we had any procrastinating gift ideas,” she said.

Smith has a go-to item for those customers. “Diamond studs,” she said. “That’s always safe.”

Prices start at $150. However, for customers looking for something around the $15 range, local stores were ready to help them, too.

“Christmas Eve is definitely one of our biggest days of the year,” said Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur. “We call it Do Day, because that’s when I do a lot of jewelry boxing and gift wrapping.”

The local stores are known for unique items, and jewelry is on the list for many. “You can spend a dollar or you can drop a grand,” Baity said.

Molly Schroat said Christmas Eve was the ideal day for her to do her holiday shopping. “I work during the week and I couldn’t get in,” she said.

The extra visitors arriving at her home added to her shopping list. “So I need gifts,” Schroat said.

The Art Farm also provided several gift choices for people new in her life. “I’m just looking for unique gifts that somebody wouldn’t buy for themselves,” Schroat said.

