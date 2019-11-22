Christmas tree in Decatur Civic Center honors fallen Central Illinois soldiers

DECATUR — Sgt. Eleuterio Medina shared the pain of losing soldiers he fought alongside while serving in the Illinois National Guard, one being a close family member.
“It hits you close and makes you understand that other people are dealing with the same sacrifice and the same feelings,” said Medina. “All we can do is try to help them through their times of trial and tribulation.”
Medina spoke as a guest for the lighting of the Fallen Heroes Tree of Honor at the Decatur Civic Center on Friday morning. Draped over the podium as he spoke was a white flag with red border and a gold star in the middle, signifying "Gold Star" families — those who have lost a loved one in military service.
Following guest speakers, 275 ornaments were placed on the tree. Six family members of fallen soldiers hung their ornaments first as the soldiers' names were read aloud by Scott Corsaut, interim president of event sponsor America's Gold Star Families. This included event organizer Theresa Palmer and her family, honoring their son, Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Palmer.
The 2012 Sangamon Valley High School graduate died Aug. 21, 2017, one of 10 sailors lost on the warship USS John McCain after a collision with a tanker near Singapore. Around 2,400 U.S. flags lined the 7½-mile route on the day of his funeral procession, drawing attention from all across Central Illinois. He was 23.
“You don't think about it when they're alive and fine, until it happens to you,” Theresa Palmer said. “It's never easy, but knowing that these guys will never be forgotten is really important to us.”
Theresa Palmer brought the Christmas tree tradition to Decatur last year with the help of America's Gold Star Families, a Peoria-based organization that serves families of fallen soldiers through scholarships and fundraisers. Funding for the tree was provided by The Sergeant Anthony Maddox Memorial.
Each ornament was red, white, blue and gold and featured a printed name, birth and death date of a Central Illinois fallen soldier, the oldest dating back to the Civil War. Lights circling the tree especially illuminated the gold portions.
The organization also sponsored trees in the Springfield Illinois State Capitol, the Peoria Riverfront Museum and the Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal. Around 275 to 300 ornaments are placed on each Christmas tree, according to Corsaut.
Decatur is the fourth city to take part in the tradition, which has been going on four years.
“A lot of people don't want to talk about a family member or loved one they lost,” said Corsaut. “Particularly at Christmas, it's a hard time. I've been told by several family members that this ceremony is therapeutic in a way because they get some time to have fellowship.”
