Christmas tree in Decatur Civic Center honors fallen Central Illinois soldiers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“You don't think about it when they're alive and fine, until it happens to you,” Theresa Palmer said. “It's never easy, but knowing that these guys will never be forgotten is really important to us.”

Theresa Palmer brought the Christmas tree tradition to Decatur last year with the help of America's Gold Star Families, a Peoria-based organization that serves families of fallen soldiers through scholarships and fundraisers. Funding for the tree was provided by The Sergeant Anthony Maddox Memorial.

Each ornament was red, white, blue and gold and featured a printed name, birth and death date of a Central Illinois fallen soldier, the oldest dating back to the Civil War. Lights circling the tree especially illuminated the gold portions.

The organization also sponsored trees in the Springfield Illinois State Capitol, the Peoria Riverfront Museum and the Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal. Around 275 to 300 ornaments are placed on each Christmas tree, according to Corsaut.

Decatur is the fourth city to take part in the tradition, which has been going on four years.