Christopher & Banks, which has Forsyth store, declares bankruptcy, may go out of business

Christopher & Banks is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy, and it may be going out of business.
The women's apparel chain, which has a store at the Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, said Thursday it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.
Christopher & Banks said it has launched a store closing and liquidation process as it is in active discussion with potential buyers and expects to close a large portion, if not all, of its stores.
The chain also has stores in 22 other Illinois communities, including Bloomington, Champaign, Effingham, Mattoon, Peoria, Springfield and Danville.