City Council approves new contract with civilian employees

DECATUR — There will be labor peace between the city and a significant number of its employees for at least two more years.

The Decatur City Council unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME Local 268, the union that represents many of the city's civilian employees, that will cover the calendar years of 2023 and 2024.

The contract has already been ratified via a vote of union membership.

Per the agreement, employees will receive a 3.5% increase in their base salary next year and 4% in 2024.

"Negotiations with the union were amicable throughout; I believe this is because both the city and the union were sensitive to the goals, needs and policy objectives of the other party," City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to council.

"The contract before you this evening, I believe, is equitable for the city and my members," union president Cliff Bruce told the council.

Per Wrighton's memo, the contract offers the city greater flexibility in managing staff, assigning work and creating and filling new positions.

In return, the union received the increases in base compensation, meant to address higher cost-of-living brought on by spiking inflation.

Though the union sought a three-year agreement, the city insisted on two years "due to the unpredictability of the federal government's monetary policies, the rate of inflation and other looming economic trends."

With the agreement, the city now has labor peace with two of its three unions through 2024. In September, the city council approved a revised contract with the city's police union offering sweeteners such as salary increases meant to address the growing challenge of recruiting and retaining officers. It also tacked on an extra year to the existing agreement.

The remaining holdout is the union representing Decatur firefighters, who have been working without a contract since 2020.

Sewer contract approved

The council approved a $829,600 professional services agreement with Texas-based AECOM Technical Services to design the Oakland and Grand Area Sewer Separation Project.

The area has been identified by the city as high-priority due to a long history of wet weather backups.

The predominant cause of basement backups in the area are the combined sewers where both sanitary sewage and storm water are carried in the same pipe.

Combined sewers serve nearly 40% of the city, mostly in the older core areas.

The project, which will be one of the largest sewer projects in city history, will include the full separation of the storm water system from the sewer system.

Home rehab program approved

The council approved allocating $250,000 in the city's share of American Rescue Plan funds to the Decatur Area Habitat for Humanity to be used in rehabbing vacant properties within city limits.

The goal is to add higher quality housing stock to the city's tax rolls.

The city will provide homes and funding and DAH4H will manage the rehabilitation. They plan to involve high school trades students, Workforce Investment Solutions, Trades & Labor Council, and local contractors to complete this work.

The group will seek out first-time homebuyers when the work is complete.

WiFi on buses

The council approved the purchase of WiFi equipment for Decatur Public Transit System buses.

This will allow those utilizing Decatur buses to use WiFi and facilitate future technological improvements, such as an electronic fare system and real-time bus location services.

The purchase is being funded by federal grants.