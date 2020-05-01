You are the owner of this article.
City extends suspension of downtown parking enforcement through May
DECATUR— The city is continuing to suspend enforcement of time limits on metered parking in public lots, streets and alleys in downtown Decatur, officials said. 

The Decatur Police Department on Friday said the city was extending the suspension, which had been in place until April 30. It will now extend until May 31, the department said. 

The order enforcing time limited parking on public parking lots, alleys and streets is extended through May 31, according to a Friday statement by the Decatur Police Department. 

Other traffic and parking violations will be enforced under Chapter 34 of the city code.  

