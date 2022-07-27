City introduces Decatur Public Transit Facebook page

DECATUR — The city of Decatur has introduced a new Facebook page for searching for public transit information.

Residents can use the new Decatur Public Transit Facebook page to keep up with DPTS news, the city announced this week.

Route updates, fare information, and other DPTS updates will be shared on the page, said Communications Coordinator Ryan Huffer.

Decatur public transit fares resumed this week after over two years of suspended fare collection due to the COVID pandemic.

Regular transit fares are $1 for adults, 80 cents for youth aged 5-18, and 50 cents for senior citizens or a disabled passenger with correct ID card.