 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City introduces Decatur Public Transit Facebook page

  • 0

DECATUR — The city of Decatur has introduced a new Facebook page for searching for public transit information.

Residents can use the new Decatur Public Transit Facebook page to keep up with DPTS news, the city announced this week. 

Route updates, fare information, and other DPTS updates will be shared on the page, said Communications Coordinator Ryan Huffer.

Decatur public transit fares resumed this week after over two years of suspended fare collection due to the COVID pandemic. 

Regular transit fares are $1 for adults, 80 cents for youth aged 5-18, and 50 cents for senior citizens or a disabled passenger with correct ID card. 

Recommended for you…

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News