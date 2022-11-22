City of Decatur experiencing technical issues impacting bill payment

DECATUR — Residents seeking to pay their bills should expect longer-than-normal wait times as the city works through technical issues.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the city of Decatur acknowledged it was "experiencing certain processing issues that are complicating our ability to provide the normal level of customer experience we strive for."

The unforeseen complications come after the city implemented a computer software upgrade.

"The City continues to work diligently on a solution, and will keep working until issues are resolved," the statement said. "In the meantime, telephone call wait time, in-person transaction time, and other customer service functions may unfortunately take more time than normal."

City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.