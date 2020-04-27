City of Decatur: How to help small businesses, what 'new normal' could look like

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Decatur's "community update" video for Monday includes information about resources for businesses and ways to help.

Some businesses previously ordered closed under the state's stay-at-home order will be allowed to open, with restrictions such as curbside ordering, May 1.

"As we work with the state of Illinois to secure authorization to open up businesses, it's probably fair to say that things will not return to normal the way they were before coronavirus," City Manager Scot Wrighton said. "Instead, what we're probably likely to see is something we've come to call 'new normal.'"

Wrighton also directed people to the city of Decatur and Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County websites for information about small business resources.

The video also features Krystle Tempel, a health educator with the Macon County Health Department, talking about ways to help small businesses.

Her tips include: