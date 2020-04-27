City of Decatur: How to help small businesses, what 'new normal' could look like

The city of Decatur's "community update" video for Monday includes information about resources for businesses and ways to help.
Some businesses previously ordered closed under the state's stay-at-home order will be allowed to open, with restrictions such as curbside ordering, May 1.
"As we work with the state of Illinois to secure authorization to open up businesses, it's probably fair to say that things will not return to normal the way they were before coronavirus," City Manager Scot Wrighton said. "Instead, what we're probably likely to see is something we've come to call 'new normal.'"
Wrighton also directed people to the city of Decatur and Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County websites for information about small business resources.
The video also features Krystle Tempel, a health educator with the Macon County Health Department, talking about ways to help small businesses.
Her tips include:
- Follow them on social media and share posts.
- Pre-order items.
- Buy gift cards. (Editor's note: The Herald & Review has a directory of local businesses for this.)
- Take advantage of online ordering for businesses that are open, including local restaurants.
