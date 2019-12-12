City reaches $1.45 million settlement with Lake Decatur dredging contractor

DECATUR — The city could pay $1.45 million to its contractor for Lake Decatur dredging, the result of a mistake in determining how much space was available to store sediment during the multi-year project.
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock says the mistake caused months of delay and ultimately cost it $2.4 million, an amount it asked the city to pay in a claim submitted March 2019.
The Herald & Review reported on the issue in September 2018 after reviewing thousands of pages of documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. The documents showed that Great Lakes and Chastain & Associates, the engineering firm hired by the city, each found fault with one another for the mistake.
Great Lakes and the city have agreed on the settlement of $1.45 million, according to a city memo released Thursday. Decatur City Council members will vote on the matter Monday.
In the memo to the council, City Manager Scot Wrighton said the settlement amount would still fall under the $89 million budgeted for the project.
“After payment of the claim and possible minor change order work for restoration of damaged areas in the spring,” he wrote, “the project should end with approximately $300,000 remaining of the approved funding (i.e., the project will finish only slightly under budget).”
The dredging project, started in 2014, aimed to increase the depth and capacity of Lake Decatur by removing debris and dirt that collected on its floor. The contractor essentially vacuumed up millions of gallons of material and moved it through pipes to a swampy storage basin in Oakley, off Angle Crossing Road. Work was completed in December 2018.
The 523-acre storage basin already contained material from previous, smaller-scale dredging projects. Before the five-year dredging project began, a subcontractor for Great Lakes worked to raise the height of the berms, or barriers, around the basin, allowing it to store more material.
But complications arose when the basin filled up faster than expected during the work. In November 2017, Great Lakes stopped dredging, and a subcontractor worked to raise the height of the berms an additional four feet. The city approved a $2.7 million change order for that work in April 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
Great Lakes said in its claim to the city that it was forced to halt dredging in 2017 and the beginning of 2018 until the berm work could be completed. This, coupled with additional work caused by the mistake, led to the $2.4 million in extra costs, it said.
Great Lakes said it expressed concerns during the bidding phase that the basin would not be large enough based on Chastain’s calculations. The company also said that it asked Chastain to do a survey of the basin in April 2017, but was forced to do its own in August 2017 after the engineering firm did not do so. Great Lakes said it conducted the survey to prove there was a problem with the basin’s capacity.
Chastain, a Decatur company that often consults on local projects, said in a September 2017 letter to the city that the basin should have had enough space. The firm suggested that the discrepancy might stem from the company’s dredging methods.
Great Lakes had been working quickly and was ahead of schedule in the early stages of the project, officials have said. Sediment pumped into the basin would take time to settle, as much of the water pumped in with it would need to be filtered out and flow back into the lake.
Wrighton and Chastain representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night. Engineers with Chastain have not responded to past requests for comment on the issue.
Analisa Trofimuk contributed to this story.
LAKE DECATUR DREDGING DOCUMENTS
Collection: Lake Decatur dredging documents
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512