City reaches $1.45 million settlement with Lake Decatur dredging contractor

Great Lakes said it expressed concerns during the bidding phase that the basin would not be large enough based on Chastain’s calculations. The company also said that it asked Chastain to do a survey of the basin in April 2017, but was forced to do its own in August 2017 after the engineering firm did not do so. Great Lakes said it conducted the survey to prove there was a problem with the basin’s capacity.

Chastain, a Decatur company that often consults on local projects, said in a September 2017 letter to the city that the basin should have had enough space. The firm suggested that the discrepancy might stem from the company’s dredging methods.

Great Lakes had been working quickly and was ahead of schedule in the early stages of the project, officials have said. Sediment pumped into the basin would take time to settle, as much of the water pumped in with it would need to be filtered out and flow back into the lake.

Wrighton and Chastain representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night. Engineers with Chastain have not responded to past requests for comment on the issue.

Analisa Trofimuk contributed to this story.

LAKE DECATUR DREDGING DOCUMENTS

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.