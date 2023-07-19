DECATUR — Stepped-up storm debris collection will end on Friday, July 21, the city of Decatur has announced.

A news release said residents and private contractors should not place any more downed tree limbs and other debris on the curb, apart from items accepted under existing waste pickup guidelines.

The city did say debris collection will still go on after Friday, but “will continue at a much slower pace” as debris already left curbside gets picked up.

Decatur’s municipal services department said its public works crews had previously taken an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to getting rid of tree limbs and other waste left behind by recent wind storms.

“Disposal of downed trees and limbs on private property will again be the responsibility of the private property owner moving forward,” the city said.

Photos: Storm damage in Decatur