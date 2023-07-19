DECATUR — Stepped-up
storm debris collection will end on Friday, July 21, the city of Decatur has announced.
A news release said residents and private contractors should not place any more downed tree limbs and other debris on the curb, apart from items accepted under existing
waste pickup guidelines.
The city did say debris collection will still go on after Friday, but “will continue at a much slower pace” as debris already left curbside gets picked up.
Decatur’s municipal services department said its public works crews had previously taken an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to getting rid of tree limbs and other waste left behind by recent wind storms.
“Disposal of downed trees and limbs on private property will again be the responsibility of the private property owner moving forward,” the city said.
Photos: Storm damage in Decatur
A City of Decatur employee takes pictures of a vehicle struck by a fallen tree on West Main Street while assessing damage following severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Reginald Wiggins, Charlene Wiggins, and Robert Cunningham look at damage on their house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during severe storms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A Decatur Fire official steps over a felled street lamp on North College Street while responding to damage following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Bruce Glass looks at the damage of fallen trees on West Main Street following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A tree in Decatur smokes after it was damaged by a destructive storm system on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Charlene Wiggins looks at the damage on her house after a tree fell and pulled down wires during sever thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes caused downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The aftermath of a severe storm with 75 mph winds and lightning strikes causing downed trees, power outages, and other damage in Decatur is shown.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Will Porter, a Servpro field tech, works to fix the shattered windows on the Orlando Apartments building following severe thunderstorms in Decatur on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
