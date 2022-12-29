Civic Center payment windows closing early starting Jan. 3

DECATUR — City payment windows on the second floor of the Decatur Civic Center will have an earlier closing time in the new year.

All windows will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, the city announced. Previously, windows were open until 5 p.m.

The change in closing time is due to a restructuring in the utility customer service and payment windows, according to the news release. Now with three separate windows, the city said it’s instituting uniform hours of operations to accommodate daily closing procedures.

Residents have alternatives for paying their bills, the city said. Those include paying online at decaturil.gov/online-water-bill-pay/ or calling an automated line to pay over the phone at 800-700-9309 or 217-450-2250.

Residents may also utilize the payment lock box on the east side of the Civic Center along Jackson Street or visit an authorized payment location. A list of authorized payment locations can be found online at decaturil.gov/departments/water/utility-customer-service/.

