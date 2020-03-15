Cleaning is focus at Central Illinois airports with coronavirus concerns growing

Wright said the airport has not seen a large drop in passengers. “We will continue to monitor everything because all of this has been changing very quickly,” he added.

At General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport and the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana Airport in Savoy, extra cleaning has been the order of the day.

“We are doing our best to take extra measures to clean and disinfect to keep travelers, community members, and staff safe,” UI officials said in an e-mail to The Pantagraph.

Amtrak has had no reports of infected passengers beyond that of a woman who traveled from Chicago to St. Louis, with the train making stops in Normal among other Central Illinois towns. Some services in the Northeast and Pennsylvania have been cut because of lower demand.

Airports also are feeling pressure because of the travel ban put into place by the federal government to contain the virus spread. Photos inside O'Hare International Airport over the weekend showed long lines at customs.