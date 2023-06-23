DECATUR — A
city-wide cleanup will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 8, in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Large items, such as old furniture, mattresses and household items, can be disposed of into roll-off bins that will be placed in the parking lot. Residents will have to unload the items, since no assistance will be available.
A limited amount of tires, electronics, appliances, computers and monitors from each vehicle will be accepted.
No paint or yard waste will be allowed.
Proof of Decatur residency is required.
A look back at Decatur Civic Center construction
1978: No this is not a cannon. It is part of the surveyors equipment in building the Decatur Civic Center.
H&R file photo
May 1979: Construction of the Decatur Civic Center is progressing according to schedule. Workers here are involved with the roof and interior walls.
H&R file photo
March 1980: The workmen are welding steel and preparing wooden forms for pouring concrete.
H&R file photos
Oct. 1978: Civic Center work site facing east (North St., Broadway, William St. and Franklin St.)
H&R file photos
Aug. 1978: The cleared area is ready for the Civic Center.
H&R file photo
Oct. 1978: Giant steel candy cane shaped rods provide support for a network of steel reinforcement for the Civic Center ice rink. Framed by the rods is the Trinity CME Church, which was later torn down to make way for the center.
H&R file photo
Sept. 1978: Contractors have begun reinforcing work for the Civic Center foundation.
H&R file photos
Dec. 1978: Workmen working in pit next to caissons in Civic Center site.
H&R file photo
Nov. 1980: Working on the interior structure of the auditorium stage.
H&R file photo
Sept. 1978: Bill Cowell, Ron Snyder and Tom Boetzsher prepare reinforcement rods for caissons.
H&R file photo
Dec. 1979: Gross Engineering of St. Louis is installing the huge air condition and heating ducts at the top of the $13 million center's arena.
H&R file photos
