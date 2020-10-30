Clinton business owner on new COVID restrictions: 'How are supposed to live?'

CLINTON — Lance Schmid, owner of Stone’s End in Clinton, a bar and grill, said 75% of restaurants and bars are small businesses.

“What are we supposed to do with our employees? How are we supposed to pay rent? How are supposed to live?”

He was reacting to news Friday that DeWitt County and surrounding areas would come under tighter restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining and bar service, as the coronavirus continues its resurgence across Illinois.

The 21-county region, which shares a long stretch of the Indiana border, saw its seven-day rolling positivity rate on coronavirus tests hit 8.6% on Tuesday, exceeding the state-established threshold of 8% for the third straight day and triggering the reopening rollback The restrictions, which go into effect Monday, also include a 25-person cap on gatherings, down from 50.

“If government is going to come in and shut down a legal business, they should be prepared to write that business a check while they are shut down,” Schmid said.