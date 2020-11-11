Clinton business owner organizes Christmas parade

CLINTON — As a child, the Christmas parade in Clinton was an event that Lance Schmid looked forward to every year.
“It’s an awesome event,” he said.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, many communities, including Clinton, cancelled plans for the 2020 parade.
The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors and organizes the parade each year, but after consulting with Dave Remmert, the public health administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, the Chamber’s board of directors voted to cancel the parade.
“It was a very difficult decision to cancel the parade, along with all of the other cancellations we have had to make this year,” said Marian Brisard, director of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. “But, we are doing it because of the health and welfare of the community. We always have that in mind, too.”
But Schmid, a Clinton auctioneer and owner of Clinton Auto Auction and Stone’s End, a restaurant and bar in Clinton, took it upon himself to organize his own parade for Clinton.
“I woke up the next morning after hearing that and thought to myself that something had to be done to change that,” he said.
Schmid calls it “Clinton’s Peaceful Christmas Assembly,” an event that will “closely resemble a Christmas parade.”
The peaceful Christmas assembly is scheduled to start Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m. and Schmid says there will be rules.
“We will not support a political theme of any kind,” he said. “American flags and Christmas is the theme. Our community needs this. Positive assembly promoting anything and everything American and Christmas. Memories are the one thing we can’t put a price on.”
Schmid hosted an organizational meeting last week, attended by about 40 people.
Support Local Journalism
“The support has been unbelievable and we are expecting about 50 or 60 entrants,” he said. “But, small businesses in Clinton have been hit hard by this pandemic and I hope that every one of them comes out in a vehicle or just walking with a sign so they can be seen.”
There will be no entry fees, and Santa Claus is also expected to appear.
Schmid said he understands people who think the parade is not a good idea due to the pandemic.
"If they don't feel comfortable, I understand but people can remain in their cars, it's outside and they can socially distance," he said. "We have been cooped up for so long and I think people need something like this."
Heyworth kicked off the holiday parade season by holding the annual event on Sunday, and other communities, such as Farmer City, will be continuing the annual tradition next month.
“We considered cancelling, of course,” said Chad Wills, chairman of the Farmer City Christmas Parade. “But we took a survey around the area and Heyworth, for example, had their parade Sunday, and it went off without a hitch. East Peoria is having their Festival of Lights Parade. The Santa Claus Parade is on in Peoria. There are a wide variety of parades going on around the state and we thought ‘why cancel it, just to cancel it?’”
Wills admits that the parade will be different. No marching bands and the Shriner’s organization from Bloomington with the mini cars won’t be there. But, the feedback he has received has been positive.
“It has been 100% positive. I have not received any negative response whatsoever. Overall, the parade will be just as big as it ever has been.”
Wills is hoping for a large crowd, including residents from other communities where the parade was cancelled.
“If any type of event could go, on in this environment, it would be a Christmas parade,” Wills said. “People can spread out outside over a couple of miles. There really is no danger in contracting the virus with that ability to spread out.”
Clinton Christmas Parade of 2016
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.