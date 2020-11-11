Clinton business owner organizes Christmas parade

“I woke up the next morning after hearing that and thought to myself that something had to be done to change that,” he said.

Schmid calls it “Clinton’s Peaceful Christmas Assembly,” an event that will “closely resemble a Christmas parade.”

The peaceful Christmas assembly is scheduled to start Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m. and Schmid says there will be rules.

“We will not support a political theme of any kind,” he said. “American flags and Christmas is the theme. Our community needs this. Positive assembly promoting anything and everything American and Christmas. Memories are the one thing we can’t put a price on.”

Schmid hosted an organizational meeting last week, attended by about 40 people.

“The support has been unbelievable and we are expecting about 50 or 60 entrants,” he said. “But, small businesses in Clinton have been hit hard by this pandemic and I hope that every one of them comes out in a vehicle or just walking with a sign so they can be seen.”

There will be no entry fees, and Santa Claus is also expected to appear.

Schmid said he understands people who think the parade is not a good idea due to the pandemic.