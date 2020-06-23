Clinton church begins rebuilding process

CLINTON — Members of Assembly of God Church in Clinton are finding ways to continue on after a devastating fire destroyed the sanctuary last week.
On Sunday, services were held in a tent, necessary due to anticipated rain. A few feet away, a pile of rubble represented what used to be the church. Between the tent and the debris, was a cross someone had made out of wood saved from the building that had housed countless gatherings, weddings and funerals.
The first service since the fire was also just the second service at the church since the coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.
Clinton resident Tamzin Scott wasn’t the only one holding back tears.
“It had to be the best service I have ever attended,” Scott said. “I felt so emotional looking at the rubble, choking back tears a few times, but knowing that God has the answer.
“I think as devastating as this whole situation is, it’s only going to bring the church closer to God and closer to each other.”
Clinton Assembly of God Pastor Nick Blacklidge said an estimated 150 attended the service, about double the normal amount.
“The skies opened up before the service and stopped about 7:30 a.m. and we had a great service,” he said. “Then after everyone cleared out, it started raining again, so it was kind of like the heavens parted a little while for us.”
The fire was discovered at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday morning but already had a healthy head start, as firefighters found the center of the sanctuary fully engulfed. Despite the efforts from 14 other area fire departments, the main building was destroyed. An adjoining gymnasium, youth chapel, kitchen, and offices were spared. Firefighters were on the scene for more than seven hours.
Fire Chief Jeff Hoke said a cause has not yet been determined, but arson is not suspected.
“I would be shocked if they ever determine one,” Blacklidge said. “I believe it will be undetermined because everything was just gone by the time investigators could look at it.”
The long-term goal is for the church to rebuild.
“Since the fire, everybody keeps reminding us that the church is not a building,” he said. “That’s comforting.”
But some decisions have to be made prior to the rebuilding of the church.
“Starting this week, we will go to Little Galilee Christian Camp until we can get our gymnasium cleaned out from all of the smoke smell and everything,” he said.
Little Galilee Christian Camp is located a few miles north of Clinton.
“We had only week back after the coronavirus lockdown and then this,” he said.
But, he and the church have had plenty of community support.
“I have never felt anything like that before,” he said. “They have been incredible. I have received messages from people I have never met, letting me know that they were praying for us and asking if we need anything. It’s been amazing and that is coming from people I have never met before. The people in our church have also been amazing.”
Photos: Clinton Church Assembly of God fire
061720-blm-loc-13clintonfire
DOMINANT
SECONDARY
INSIDE
INSIDE
061720-blm-loc-5clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-6clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-7clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-8clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-9clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-10clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-11clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-12clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-14clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-15clintonfire
061720-blm-loc-16clintonfire
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.