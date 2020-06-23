Clinton church begins rebuilding process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLINTON — Members of Assembly of God Church in Clinton are finding ways to continue on after a devastating fire destroyed the sanctuary last week.

On Sunday, services were held in a tent, necessary due to anticipated rain. A few feet away, a pile of rubble represented what used to be the church. Between the tent and the debris, was a cross someone had made out of wood saved from the building that had housed countless gatherings, weddings and funerals.

The first service since the fire was also just the second service at the church since the coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.

Clinton resident Tamzin Scott wasn’t the only one holding back tears.

“It had to be the best service I have ever attended,” Scott said. “I felt so emotional looking at the rubble, choking back tears a few times, but knowing that God has the answer.

“I think as devastating as this whole situation is, it’s only going to bring the church closer to God and closer to each other.”

Clinton Assembly of God Pastor Nick Blacklidge said an estimated 150 attended the service, about double the normal amount.