Clinton, DeWitt county law enforcement to escort funeral coach of fallen Arizona officer from Clinton

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office and Clinton Police Department will provide an escort for the funeral coach of Blake Newman, a Phoenix, Arizona, police officer from Clinton who was killed while off duty this week.
Newman, 25, lost control while riding his motorcycle Monday in Glendale, Arizona, according to the Phoenix department. He was a 2013 graduate of Clinton Community High School and served in the U.S. Marines from 2013 to 2017, earning the rank of sergeant, according to his obituary. He had started patrol with the Phoenix Police Department on Dec. 25, 2018.
Clinton police wrote about the escort on Facebook, saying the agencies would accompany Calvert Funeral Home to the Indianapolis International Airport late Friday. They were expected to return between 2 to 3 a.m. Saturday and take a route that included Illinois 54 to Center Street to the funeral home, 201 S. Center St.
"You may notice an abundance of American flags and emergency vehicles lining the route and approach to Calvert Funeral Home," the police department wrote. "It is the very least we can do to show our respect for this decorated United States Marine Corp veteran and fellow police officer.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow officers during this difficult time."
