Clinton, DeWitt county law enforcement to escort funeral coach of fallen Arizona officer from Clinton

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office and Clinton Police Department will provide an escort for the funeral coach of Blake Newman, a Phoenix, Arizona, police officer from Clinton who was killed while off duty this week.

Newman, 25, lost control while riding his motorcycle Monday in Glendale, Arizona, according to the Phoenix department. He was a 2013 graduate of Clinton Community High School and served in the U.S. Marines from 2013 to 2017, earning the rank of sergeant, according to his obituary. He had started patrol with the Phoenix Police Department on Dec. 25, 2018.

