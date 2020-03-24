Clinton Eagle Scout presents to Congress

Hendriex is an Eagle Scout from Troop 1142 and Venturing Crew 2142, both in Clinton. In addition to earning the Eagle Scout Award, he also served on camp staff at Ingersoll Scout Reservation and the National Youth Leadership Training.

He is involved with the Order of the Arrow, a Boy Scouts of America national honor society, as a section chief and former lodge chief.

Hendriex participated in three Order of the Arrow high adventure scouting expeditions: the Order of the Arrow Trail Crew Trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico; the Order of the Arrow Ocean Adventure at Sea Base in Florida; and the Order of the Arrow Wilderness Voyage program at Northern Tier, a collection of bases in Minnesota and Canada.

During his trip to Washington, Hendriex met President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other leaders and congressional staff.

He's hoping to pursue a degree in political science at the University of Illinois, and said he enjoyed meeting the political leaders and making connections.

The group also toured many monuments.