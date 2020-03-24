Clinton Eagle Scout presents to Congress

CLINTON — Eagle Scout Terry Hendriex was awestruck when he was selected to report to Congress on behalf of Boy Scouts of America.
Out of thousands of applicants and recommendations, the 18-year-old from Clinton was among 13 youths selected to represent more 2 million scouts in Washington, D.C., and give the program's annual report.
“Pretty much everybody in the Boy Scouts knows what it is, but knowing I was selected, I was kind of awestruck,” said Hendriex. “It was a really fun experience.”
"Report to the Nation" is Boy Scouts of America's annual progress report, covering the program's growth, achievement highlights and volunteer hours. Each year, 272 councils select 13 youth delegates to give the report to the nation's highest office and Congress.
The delegates are chosen based on accomplishments within and outside of scouting, leadership and citizenship skills.
Other scouts chosen this year were from Atlanta, Georgia; Dana Point, California; Pasco, Washington; San Diego, California; Enid, Oklahoma; Oxford, Mississippi; Massapequa, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; Reston, Virginia; Laura Sun, Saratoga, California; Florence, South Carolina; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
Hendriex is an Eagle Scout from Troop 1142 and Venturing Crew 2142, both in Clinton. In addition to earning the Eagle Scout Award, he also served on camp staff at Ingersoll Scout Reservation and the National Youth Leadership Training.
You have free articles remaining.
He is involved with the Order of the Arrow, a Boy Scouts of America national honor society, as a section chief and former lodge chief.
Hendriex participated in three Order of the Arrow high adventure scouting expeditions: the Order of the Arrow Trail Crew Trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico; the Order of the Arrow Ocean Adventure at Sea Base in Florida; and the Order of the Arrow Wilderness Voyage program at Northern Tier, a collection of bases in Minnesota and Canada.
During his trip to Washington, Hendriex met President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other leaders and congressional staff.
He's hoping to pursue a degree in political science at the University of Illinois, and said he enjoyed meeting the political leaders and making connections.
The group also toured many monuments.
“Seeing memorials gave me a much greater appreciation for our nation’s history and the country as a whole," Hendriex said. "It makes you feel a part of it all and proud.”
Beyond the awards, adventuring and leadership opportunities, Hendriex loves the sense of community the Boy Scouts give him.
"It’s really nice to have that group of people that you can relate with," Hendriex said. "It’s given me something to do throughout my childhood that’s fun. It’s a safe place to fail, and I respect that.”
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.